Business recruiters They use all kinds of resources in work interviews to know if the candidates that are presented to them are the optimal for the position.

Each manager has their trick, and in Reddit, the users launched a question to the recruiters to know If they had any trick that they used in the interviews and what it was.

Among the answers, there was some original, such as that of the person who explained that in the work interviews he poses to the candidates what he calls as ‘The Puzzle test’, and that does not hire who does not overcome it.

“It consists of mixing on the table very different puzzles and asking them to assemble the two original images. If they refused and told me it was a useless task, They were entrepreneurial people that they did not waste their frivolous time losses, “the user said.

“If they dedicated the necessary ten hours to assemble the 46,000 pieces, they were entrepreneurial people who They were willing to leave everything, Especially his sanity, to do the job, “explained the recruiter.

This person states that the evidence They help you determine who has the “appropriate” attitude For the announced position, which allows you to hire a motivated person who will work for the fullest in each task.

“In the end, we stayed with some of The brightest minds in the world “concludes the user.