The Puy de Dôme is part of the ‘ChaÎne des Puys’, a volcanic chain of more than 35 km in which there are a total of 80 volcanoes. It is located specifically to the west of Clermont-Ferrand. On July 2, 2018, UNESCO declared it World Heritage. Within this chain, the Puy de Dôme is the highest peak with 1465 meters.

Although it seems strange, fans will not have access to the rise In 2012, the rack railway was inaugurated, a railway that runs along the ascent to take the public to its top. The so-called ‘Panoramique des Dômes’ caused the road to be reduced to one lane only and that it was only open for services and emergencies, that is, access for cyclists and pedestrians was prohibited.

The rise is unusual. Unlike the usual passes, the road goes around the mountain to the top without big curves or straight lines. The ascent is a smooth and continuous curve to the right that is drawing a spiral along the slope.

Bring back good memories for the fans. It is an ascent in which the Spanish have historically had great results. Home cyclists have prevailed in five out of fourteen times in which this summit has been played as the end of the stage. This represents 35.7% of the total wins.