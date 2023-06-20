Barcelona hosted the World Congress on Public Transport (UITP Summit), the most outstanding global event of its category. It is convened every two years and is organized by the International Union of Public Transport (UITP), a long-standing group (it has been around for a century) in which more than 1,600 public transport companies and associations from 99 countries around the world participate. .

Held at the L’Hospitalet de Llobregat venue of Fira de Barcelona, ​​the UITP Summit was attended by around 15,000 international visitors. It brought together more than 400 exhibitors and nearly 300 experts participated in 85 sessions focused on analyzing the present and future of mobility, clearly oriented towards decarbonization.

MOBILITY ADO, a Mexican company that is an expert in mobility with a presence in America and Europe, actively participated in the UITP Summit. He exchanged knowledge, discussed trends and presented some of his most innovative solutions. Two proposals stood out: the electrification of a bus fleet in Mexico City and the Digizity project, developed in Spain, in Zaragoza, which promotes emission-free automated driving in urban environments.

The company is based on two fundamental values: putting the citizen at the center and improving their quality of life through mobility Antonio García Pastor, corporate director of Avanza operations at MOBILITY ADO Spain and president of the Bus Committee of the International Union of Public Transport

connecting people

MOBILITY ADO stands out for its wide portfolio of comprehensive solutions in public transport. Every year, more than 455 million travelers trust the company for their trips. Whether through urban and intercity buses, BRT systems, trams, subways or bicycles, the Mexican company provides mobility options that connect people and places, providing access to destinations that would otherwise be difficult to reach.

With a fleet of more than 10,530 operational units in service, MOBILITY ADO covers a total distance of more than 910 million kilometers daily, thus creating a solid and extensive network. The company strives to provide a quality service that meets the needs of travelers, prioritizing efficiency and reliability on each journey.

It offers simple mobility solutions, focused on human needs and with an intelligent approach. Antonio García Pastor, Avanza’s corporate director of operations at MOBILITY ADO Spain, highlights that the company is based on two fundamental values, “putting the citizen at the center and improving their quality of life through mobility”.

These two objectives are aligned with the vision of UITP, with whom MOBILITY ADO works closely. García Pastor, recently appointed president of the Bus Committee of the International Union of Public Transport, highlights the commitment of both organizations to the constant search for operational excellence and efficiency.

At the forefront of electromobility in Mexico

In the future of mobility, decarbonization is essential. Encouraging the electrification of public transportation is critical to achieving cleaner skies. Achieving this implies developing a comprehensive strategy that encompasses the creation of infrastructure ecosystems and financial models that support the viability of projects.

In Latin America, this challenge acquires even greater relevance. MOBILITY ADO is firmly committed to exploring all opportunities in order to drive the transition towards more sustainable public transport. A prominent example is the electrification of bus line 3 in Mexico City, where they have successfully implemented 60 fully electric 18-meter articulated vehicles.

Europe is a leader in urban mobility Juan Carlos Abascal, director of mobility solutions for Mexico and Latin America at MOBILITY ADO

Thanks to this experience, MOBILITY ADO has managed to bring electrification to some Mexican states such as Yucatan and Mexico City. Juan Carlos Abascal, director of mobility solutions for Mexico and Latin America at MOBILITY ADO, underlines how this initiative has opened the way to expand electrification and that they begin to see it “as a real option” in other states. In addition, Abascal has highlighted Europe as a leader in urban mobility.

Automated and safer buses

Technology also plays a critical role in the future of public transportation. In Spain, MOBILITY ADO leads the Digizity project through its company and operating brand Avanza. With a total budget of more than 9 million euros and public support of 5.4 million, the main objective is to automate, decarbonise and digitize urban transport by implementing zero-emission buses.

After completing a stage of field tests in Zaragoza to evaluate certain processes, the lessons learned are being analyzed to implement a series of applications after the summer. Starting in September, we will test the vehicle with passengers Valentín Alonso, general manager of Avanza at MOBILITY ADO

Digizity is an ambitious R&D project in the field of electric and connected vehicles. According to Valentín Alonso, general director of Avanza in MOBILITY ADO, it is progressing at a good pace. After completing a stage of field tests in the city of Zaragoza to evaluate certain processes, the lessons learned are being analyzed to implement a series of applications when the summer passes. “Starting in September, we will test the vehicle with passengers,” Alonso anticipates.

The automated vehicle used in the project is the 12-meter Zero Emissions Irizar ieTram model, which incorporates driving assistance technology to guarantee safety and reduce the possibility of accidents, without eliminating the presence of the driver. Alonso emphasizes the importance of applying automation to improve safety in public transport and is optimistic about the progress. They already have a real application, “for example, if a pedestrian crosses, the bus brakes even faster than the driver would”, he concludes. The future is promising.