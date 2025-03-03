Amazon Web Services Continue with your rhythm investor and with the commitment to Aragon, where the headquarters of its AWS Europe (Spain) region, with a first announced investment of 2.5 billion euros to deploy this infrastructure and 15.7 billion euros for the expansion of the Data centers In the Aragonese community.

And, now, the company will continue to invest in three projects, with an amount of 17.2 million, in Aragon by the hand of its technology in order to apply for the benefit of society and also with a investment of 13.8 million euros in Zaragozadistributed in three annuities.

These two premises -technology and economic injection -are the basis of the project that will be undertaken from the hand of the City of Zaragoza to reduce the risk of floods and also be able to create a preventive alerts system against adverse phenomena.

This project consists of a Strategic Flood Prevention Plan In order to avoid the consequences of meteorological inclemencies such as those that occurred in the Zaragoza capital in July 2023, in the Barranco de la Death area, whose infrastructure damage amounted to 125 million euros. Among the main damage, high speed conditions to Madrid and Barcelona stand out, as well as in the main road that was submerged under two meters of water.

This situation resulted in that “we had to look for a definitive solution and have a plan for adverse climatic effects from the social point of view and infrastructure,” said Natalia Chueca, mayor of Zaragoza, during the participation in the Tech4water day, held in the capital and in which he has signed an agreement to boost this project with Kevin Miller, global vice president of AWS data centers.

During his speech in this forum in which Suzana Cubic, country manager of Spain and Portugal in Aws has interviewed it, Chueca has explained that the company “proposed to channel and save water. We saw the Match Perfect. “And, for this, they will be used Advanced Technologies in the Cloud such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) for flood management and the improvement of water infrastructure, which will benefit 700,000 inhabitants.

“It is an R&D project,” added Chueca, who points out that they are going to Sensorize 28 ravines, With a total area of ​​634.64 square kilometers, with different stations, for whose location the geometric center of the basins has been analyzed, in order to obtain temperature or rainfall data, among other parameters, to channel all the information on a platform that will help integrate into solution. “It is a resilience project by putting the technology at the service of people.”

In this way, the collection of real -time data is combined with advanced sensors, IoT services and AI analysis to transform disaster response capacity. The platform will constantly monitor weather conditions and water flow. This will allow a Proactive maintenance of infrastructuremake one predictive evaluation of flood risk and create an automated early alert to coordinate emergency response efforts.

“It is a system of Preventive alerts. With all the information collected by the sensors, together with that of satellite weather stations, and in combination with artificial intelligence and predictive models we can give an early response that avoids the consequences of any adverse phenomenon such as floods and also drought, fires, snow rainfall or problems with the wind, “explained the mayor, who has influenced that all these phenomena need” all these phenomena.intelligence to guarantee security to citizens. “The forecast is that the entire project is finished for 2027.

In addition, the City of Zaragoza will build a Physical Flood Mitigation Infrastructure in the Death ravine to divert guas towards reservoirs and reduce the risk of sudden floods downstream. This stored water will be treated later and returned to natural channels.

The works, already undertaken in the perimeter channel and the retaining wall in the rear of the buildings of the Local Police Barracks of La Paz and the CEIP María Zambrano, also include three large phases of execution that globally address the hydrographic basin of the Death ravine.

Specifically, it will act to reduce the risks on flooding in the Z-30 and the attached areas. Thus, storm deposits will be built next to the Torrero Cemetery, five rolling dikes of those who will be in the Death ravine and one more on the road of Arráez will be made and the upper rolling dikes will be improved upstream of the Z-40 in the ravine of the Arráez road.

The ravine of death in the Z-30 will also be buried through a collector to double the current capacity and efficiency of the drainage system. In this way, a high capacity pipe will be created to collect the water poured at the end of the perimeter channel under construction today in order to transfer it outside the area, at a distance of 1.2 kilometers.