Andrea Kieser, a 55-year-old German, peers through binoculars into the rugged mountains of Somiedo. “We have already seen a wild cat, a chamois… But we would love to see a bear. I think we’re going to be lucky,” she says. She is not wrong. “There is one there!” the guide points out. A prolonged “ohhhh!” escapes from the throats of the 10 German tourists, who turn their telescopes towards the area where it appears clarita, a bear that walks confidently among the cliffs, and they stare at it until it hides again. Tourism is the kinder face of the recovery of plantigrades in the Cantabrian mountain range, whose population has gone from about 60 or 70 specimens to more than 370 in four decades. The risk, now, is that some animals approach the towns and get used to humans, causing incidents. To avoid this, Asturias has launched a program to control bears that it calls problematic, which includes traps, GPS collars, armored containers and rubber bullets.

From left to right, Guillermo Palomero, director of the Oso Pardo Foundation; Luis Fernando Alonso, director of the Somiedo Natural Park; Miguel Díez, head of the Wildlife Service of the Principality of Asturias; Pedro García-Rovés, head of the Natural Resources Section of Asturias; and José Vicente López-Bao, scientific director of the radiolabeling project, in the Pola de Somiedo square. DAVID EXPOSITO

“When the bear population increases, it is more likely that one of them will enter a location to look for food – a container, a restaurant, a chicken coop – which can raise alarm. As soon as we see that a specimen does it more than once, we activate the protocol”, explains Miguel Díaz, head of the Wildlife Service of the Principality of Asturias. The place where he says it couldn’t be more appropriate: the Pola de Somiedo square, in the heart of the natural park of the same name, one of the few places in Europe where you can have a coffee on a terrace while watching —with binoculars— — the bears walking through the nearby mountains, their natural environment. Díaz is here to meet with representatives of the other entities that participate in radiolabeling —the Oso Pardo Foundation, the Oso de Asturias Foundation, and scientists from the University of Oviedo and CSIC— and in other programs to care for plantigrades.

What does this protocol consist of? “The first thing is to take a Culvert type trap to the place, a kind of cylindrical trailer with a door that can be closed from a distance. In the trap we put the food that the bear is getting used to. And we establish shifts for the park guards —and for the scientific staff and the foundations— to see when the specimen enters, which can take a day or months”, points out Pedro García-Rovés, head of the Section of natural resources of

Once the troublesome bear gets into the cylinder, scientists and veterinarians go there to put it to sleep—without the animal seeing them—, blood and hair samples are taken to check its health, and a collar is placed on it. with GPS that helps to understand their movements —which offers a valuable source of knowledge— and, above all, anticipate their raids once released. The necklace is programmed to come loose, at the latest, after one year.

That is where the second part begins, which is called “conditioned aversion”: “If we see through the GPS that the specimen approaches a food source in a town, we notify the rangers so that they are prepared. At the moment it starts to eat, they shoot rubber bullets at it —which are not lethal— so that the animal associates both sensations and doesn’t do it again,” says José Vicente López-Bao, from the Mixed Institute for Biodiversity Research. (IMIB) of the CSIC, the University of Oviedo and the Principality of Asturias, and scientific director of the radiolabeling program, who also participates in the Somiedo meeting. Other methods have been tried, such as trying to scare them away with loud noises, but what deters them the most is these bullets. For now, they have marked four females, who have more difficulty getting food during the breeding season: one that hurt the cattle, another that ate from a container, and two others that got used to the feed.

A bear captured with infrared while getting food in an Asturian town. Brown Bear Foundation

Another of the actions of the program consists of making it difficult for them to access food in urban areas, as Luis Fernando Alonso, director of the Somiedo Natural Park: “On the one hand, there is aid to finance electrified fences where there are beehives, which is one of their favorite foods. On the other, we are carrying out pilot tests with some anti-bear garbage containers, a kind of metal cover that is placed over the bucket and allows people to open it —activating a mechanism— and throw in their bag, but it is impossible for a bear to do it with their claws.” Later they will be installed in bear centers in Asturias.

A scientist manipulates a Culvert-type trap, which is used to lure bears with food and then put them to sleep and put a GPS on them. Brown Bear Foundation

Guillermo Palomero, director of the Brown Bear Foundation and one of the main architects of the recovery of plantigrades on the Cantabrian coast, looks towards the Somiedo mountains and summarizes: “In this mountain range there is a lot of human activity. It has taken many years to make the bear, which was previously considered a danger, socially accepted. For this reason, the objective of the program is that no bear gets used to human presence or easy food in the villages, because that is where conflicts can arise and social alarm be generated”.

bear tourism

This social acceptance has had a lot to do with the fact that this species is beginning to be considered as a wealth for the territory, largely due to bear tourism: the Brown Bear Foundation (FOP) calculated five years ago that its presence has an impact of about 20 million euros and 350 direct jobs in the bear municipalities —they are going to repeat it and they believe that now the figure will be much higher.

The Asturias Ministry of Tourism does not have data, but points out that there are already 12 companies that offer bear watching in the community, a third of them in Somiedo. “We opened in 2015 and since then the people who book a day to see bears have multiplied by four,” says Jorge Jáuregui, from Somiedo Experience. This is confirmed by Noe Álvarez, owner of the Castillo del Alba hotel in the same town: “Bear tourism has increased a lot, people come from all over Europe and ask us about the best places to see them.” In the restaurants of this small town of 1,100 inhabitants, spread over more than 30 nuclei, there are French, German, Italian, Irish…

José Antonio Ferreres and Maríza Ángeles Úbeda observe the Somiedo brown bears with their binoculars and telescope.

DAVID EXPOSITO

A group of tourists observe brown bears from the Gúa viewpoint, in Pola de Somiedo.

DAVID EXPOSITO

“The best times to come and see these animals are April and May, when many animals are in heat and the females come out of the dens with their young, and from mid-August to mid-September, when they feed on berries and other fleshy fruits to gain strength for the winter”, explains Palomero from a viewpoint next to Pola de Somiedo. There is an information panel, a shelter to shelter from the rain, benches, and plenty of space to wait with binoculars. “Before, people would stand in the middle of the roads to look for bears, and it was a problem, that’s why we made a network of viewpoints with parking lots,” says Alonso, from the natural park.

Some 20 people are in one of them, the one in Gua, in search of the bear; most have booked with a company —four hours, about 40 euros— which includes guide service and powerful telescopes so as not to miss a detail. Others go on their own, like Ángel Trotter (53 years old) and Marta Mariscal (48), a couple of friends who have already been here several times. “In Somiedo it’s very easy to get lucky, we just saw a bear with two cubs,” he says.

“There are more bears in the area, and more tourists who get into all the roads, so there are more encounters,” says Javier Naves, a researcher at the Doñana-CSIC Biological Station and an expert on these animals, by phone. “I am concerned about images like the ones we have seen recently of a car chasing two cubs, since bear cubs are seen as endearing, but they are the most vulnerable part of the species, they can get stressed, and they can habituate to humans and generate unwanted behaviours”, he adds.

A woman points to the point on the mountain where brown bears are found, in Somiedo (Asturias).

DAVID EXPOSITO

The bear ‘Clarita’ walks through the mountains of Somiedo.

DAVID EXPOSITO

In order for the tourist manna to continue, it is essential to continue protecting this animal that, once the critical situation is over, remains in danger of extinction. One of the tools is life project Bears with a future, which investigates how climate change affects these animals: “Changes are already taking place in the behavior of plantigrades, such as a tendency to hibernate less, and this must be communicated to mountain users -hikers , hunters, mushroom pickers—, so that they know that in winter they can also find a bear”, comments Palomero. For this reason, the FOP publishes videos to explain what to do in the event of encountering one of these animals in the bush.

The challenge is to combine this tourism with the conservation of the species. “38% of the Somiedo Natural Park are restricted use areas through which visitors cannot enter. The viewpoints are always far away so as not to interfere with the animals, and it is specified that you must not make noise or disturb them. And if a bear with cubs appears near a critical point, we temporarily close that area to visitors,” says Alonso, director of the park. The information obtained with the radiolabeling also helps to know why they pass through some roads or infrastructures on which later action can be taken. Palomero summarizes: “The bear has recovered fighting poaching, preserving its habitat, but, above all, with that treasure that is social acceptance. And we can’t lose that. That is why we must continue working to prevent them from getting used to human presence”.

Two residents of Somiedo have a beer on a terrace in the town. On the right, a poster announcing an exhibition on bears.

DAVID EXPOSITO

