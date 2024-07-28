On the second day of the Olympic Games, the Netherlands hopes to win its first medal(s). In mountain biking, there is therefore a nice challenge for Puck Pieterse, Anne Terpstra and Anne Tauber. In the evening, Arno Kamminga and Caspar Corbeau will hunt for a medal in the final of the 100 meter breaststroke. But there is much more on the program for Team NL. View the full overview here.
#program #today #TeamNL
