Chivas de Guadalajara received terrible news during their match against Atlético de San Luis last Friday: Alexis Vega, one of their most decisive players, left the pitch due to injury. The former Toluca player had to leave the field at minute 54 in the “cart of misfortunes” and in tears, for which, in the first instance, it was speculated that the discomfort was severe and that the injury could be serious.
The situation set off the alarms within the Sacred Flock, since in the past Vega has had knee problems and it was feared that he could relapse into that injury and miss a good part, if not the entire Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX . Through their social networks, Chivas reported that various studies would be carried out on the striker to find out his condition and that on Monday, January 16, the medical report would be released publicly.
Until now, Chivas de Guadalajara still does not share the diagnosis of Alexis Vega’s injury, however, journalist David Medrano indicated through his networks that the outlook would not be as dark as first thought. The TV Azteca commentator stated that within the Flock there is some optimism regarding the recovery of his figure.
“There are various scenarios on the issue of the knee, there is optimism in the medical staff to rule out that it is a cruciate ligament because they have reviewed the play a thousand times and no movement is seen. Normally when a cruciate ligament rupture occurs, it is automatically it twists the knees inwards and in the case of Alexis Vega it is not appreciated in the play”
– David Medrano
It is expected that in the next few hours Chivas will communicate the situation of Alexis Vega, but from what David Medrano has stated, it seems that the situation could be a little more favorable than expected and that the striker could be back before the planned.
