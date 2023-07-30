This is the profile of Daniel Ruiz, one of the best midfielders in Colombian soccer

Daniel Felipe Ruiz Rivera He is a soccer player who was born on July 30, 2001 in Bogotá (21 years old) and has been highlighted as one of the best midfielders in Colombian Professional Soccer (FPC) at the moment.

He plays as a mixed midfielder with a special ability to create offensive play and in Colombia he shone after going from Fortaleza FC to Millonarios FC

Throughout his career he has 151 appearancesin which he has scored a total of 14 goals, of which 11 are from the Betplay League, 1 from the Tournament and 2 from the Betplay Dimayor Cup. He also has 15 assists in total. 12 in League 1 in Libertadores and 2 in Copa Suramericana.

Specifically, in his recent passage through Brazil, he had a tally of 2 assists within the 4 competitions that the team he was playing for, Santos, participated: Brasileirao, South American Cup, Brazil Cup and Paulista Tournament.

In recent weeks, he made headlines when the news broke that he would return to the FPC, precisely Millionaires.

“Millionaires made an effort to renew Vargas, who was ending his contract in one year and would be free. He offered him the highest salary the club has offered in its recent history, the player He had the disposition but Santos from Brazil appeared urgently and made an offer that was unattainable for Millionaires and irresistible for Vargas”, commented César Augusto Londoño, who communicated the news.

