The production version of the RAM 1500 REV is unfortunately a bit less hot than the concept.

Recently, Stellantis presented a new electrical benefactor in the form of the Dodge RAM 1500 Revolution BEV. In ‘Murica, the RAM 1500 is traditionally the counterpart of the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado in the full-size pickup truck segment. It is therefore a very important car for Stellantis, because of its high volume and lucrative segment.

F-150 and Silverado

Now the other two have already gone to the batteries. Ford has the F-150 Lightning, which @wouter recently took on the road. You can now also order the Silverado EV from Chevrolet. So RAM cannot lag behind. So today they come up with the production version of the RAM 1500 Revolution BEV. They have shortened the whole mouthful and the model is now officially called the RAM 1500 REV.

Not the flair of the concept

Compared to the concept model, the RAM 1500 REV has a much more conservative design. The sheet metal is just the same as RAMs on dino juice. On the bonnet hood of the frunk features a ‘REV’ logo. Only the light units have a ‘more modern’ electro vibe. Special rims that are ‘closed’ for extra range are also a visual hint that it is an EV. But no separate carriage or anything like that. RAM follows the path of Ford here, which does the same with the F-150. Chevrolet uses significantly different sheet metal for the Silverado EV than for the regular Silverados.

The interior of the 1500 REV is also very similar to that of its petrol-burning brothers. Only a screen for the passenger is an addition that can be seen at least in the first press photos. In the nose there is a waterproof frunk, as we know it from the F-150 Lightning and other whopper EVs.

Distinctive value

So far a bit of a ‘been there done that’ story. So what distinguishes the RAM 1500 REV from its competitors? Well, the not unimportant range. The RAM 1500 is said to have a maximum range of 500 miles. RAM also promises that you can pull even more weight than with a Silverado EV or F-150 Lightning. For us Europeans (except for a few market people) completely irrelevant, but for many Americans of much higher importance than the zero-to-a-hundred and trivial things like that.

Super bowl commercial

Tonight/tonight the RAM 1500 REV will shine for the public in a superbowl commercial. This will be a case of adolescent humor, in which people talk about premature electrificationas a twist on premature ejaculation. Wokies will be horrified, but they do not belong to the traditional target group of RAM anyway. Although… it is of course very good for the environment such an EV. And you don’t pay a CO2 tax, if it ever comes to Europe.

Gray import

The latter will probably have to be done via gray import, just like with all those RAMS that you already see on the road. Despite the fact that Ford of Europe is apparently investigating whether they can officially bring the F-150 Lightning to these parts. The chance that this will actually succeed seems small to us. The chance that Stellantis will officially offer the RAM 1500 REV at Peugeot or Opel dealers seems even smaller to us.

So just contact one of the import farmers… After the super bowl, they can make a deposit of 100 dollars on ramrev.com. Then buy!!1!

