The successor of Liz Truss as leader of the British Conservative Party will be proclaimed on October 28, according to Graham Brady, president of the 1922 Committee, a ‘tory’ group that brings together 18 deputies that decides the succession processes of conservative leaders .

On this occasion, and unlike what happened after the resignation of Boris Johnson, the Committee has decided that the process be completed in a week. To speed it up, only three candidates can be presented who must obtain the support of at least 100 conservative deputies (there are 357).

Applications must be submitted before next Monday 24 at 14:00 (British time). Then, and in the event that more than one candidate is presented, an electronic vote will begin that will culminate, at the latest, on the 28th.

“We should have a new leader in command before the tax return that will take place on October 31,” Brady explained to the media, shortly after Truss appeared to confirm that he was unable to complete the mandate he received months and a half ago. their own peers.

candidates for succession



Now the race for the succession opens, to which it seems that Boris Johnson is going to present himself. But in addition to the former prime minister, there are other candidates. Among them, the favorite is Rishi Sunak, precisely the rival whom the ‘premier’ beat in the last round of the primary ‘tories’ in September. The former Finance Minister was the preferred candidate of the deputies.

The 42-year-old former banker billionaire is a reassuring figure who defends fiscal orthodoxy. He predicted that unfunded tax cuts would only make inflation worse, at its highest level in decades, and undermine market confidence. So it has been.

However, he has an important argument against him: many MPs loyal to Boris Johnson see him as the traitor whose resignation in July precipitated the downfall of the charismatic and controversial prime minister.

Penyy Mordaunt, the 49-year-old charismatic former Defense Minister, made a statement Monday when she appeared in Parliament to replace Truss to respond to the opposition, defending with aplomb the shift in the government’s economic policy.

Finally there is Suella Braverman. She was also a Downing Street candidate against Truss. A 42-year-old ultra-conservative, she had been appointed Minister of the Interior by Truss, in charge in particular of the issue of illegal immigration. She resigned Wednesday night, explaining that she had made the mistake of using her personal email to send official documents.