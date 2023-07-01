It is known that the Featherweight singer is originally from Jalisco, so it is not surprising that he mentions this place in his corridos but in one song he speaks specifically about a place.

In the song 77 with Eladio Carrión, Featherweight mentions the new and expensive joint Lou Lou Private Club Guadalajarawith the verse “And in the capital (CDMX) or in GDL rouletteing and in the Lou Lou I’m spending.”

This club will just celebrate its second anniversary and on several occasions the singer of corridos has been seen lying down, enjoying himself in the place.

This nightclub sells bottles of champagne of up to 35 thousand 800 pesos, drink to which the singer is fond according to what he says in some songs like ‘Lady Gaga’.

He Antro Lou Lou is located in an exclusive area of ​​Zapopanexactly in Patria avenue number 1891, in the neighborhood Iron door.

Song 77 talks about traveling the country, spending money and having fun, as well as mentioning this number, possibly in allusion to the drug trafficker José Luis Gutiérrez Valencia, ‘Don Chelo’also known as ‘The Glass Eye’ or ‘El 77’.

This capo was a member of the Sinaloa Cartel but is also related to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) as he is the in-law of Nemesio Oceguera ‘El Mencho’.

The fame of this criminal grew when in 2013 after three years of being held in the Puente Grande prison, held a party inside the prison with live music by ‘Los Buchones de Sinaloa’, as documented by Milenio.

‘Don Chelo’ was released and 10 days later, on December 4, 2017, he was killed in a confrontation with the Sedena in Tonalá, Jalisco.

