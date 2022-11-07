The government of Nayib Bukelewhich has declared war on the gangs, said the most dangerous criminals will be subjected to the “severest” confinement in a giant prison for 40,000 people which is built in The savedr.

In the Terrorism Confinement Centeras it has been called, will be locked up “the biggest terrorists, gatilleros (gang hitmen), palabreros (gang leaders of cells), collaborators“, assured on his Twitter account the Vice Minister of Justice, Osiris Luna.

The huge prison is being built in Tecoluca, in the center of the country. Luna showed photos of the construction progress on Twitter.

The images show the interior of a two-story pavilion with a wide corridor in the middle and many cells with thick bars. From the ceiling, small skylights let in rays of sunlight.

Destroying the gangs that were so entrenched in Salvadoran society is not an easy job; in fact, it was always believed that it was impossible

“The regime to which the terrorists go is the MOST SEVERE,” warned Luna, also director of Penal Centers, without specifying when the mega-prison will be completed, although the government has estimated that it could be by the end of the year or early 2023.

Congress, at the request of Bukele, declared last March an exceptional regime to combat the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18, the two most powerful gangs in the country and responsible for alarming numbers of murders.

In addition to allowing arrests without a court order, the exceptional regime suspends freedom of association, the right to defense of a defendant, extends the term of preventive detention from three to 15 days and empowers the interception of communications.

Since it came into force, the police and the army have arrested 56,716 suspected gang members in the framework of that “war,” according to figures provided by the Ministry of Defense.

The detainees join 16,000 gang members who were already incarcerated. Fighting gangs is supported by three out of four Salvadorans, according to an October poll.

But Bukele’s policies have been in the sights of organizations such as Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch, which have urged respect for human rights in the face of complaints of arrests of innocents.

Bukele’s harsh statements

By the way, Bukele wrote on Twitter on Sunday night that “Destroying” the gangs “is not an easy job” and pointed out that “it was always believed that it was impossible”.

“Destroying the gangs that were so deeply rooted in Salvadoran society is not an easy job; in fact, it was always believed that it was impossible,” the president published on the social network.

The president accompanied his message with a video in which detainees in the release phase are observed finishing with graves that supposedly had gang symbols.

Bukele pointed out that “achieving to destroy the gangs requires many simultaneous actions”, “one of them is to destroy their symbols, their sense of belonging, their memory”, he added.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador.

Arbitrary detention complaints

The Foundation for Studies for the Application of Law (Fespad) denounced this Sunday the “arbitrary” detention of “at least 8 children and young people” in eastern El Salvador, the non-governmental organization confirmed to EFE.

The event, according to Fespad, happened on October 29 in a community in the Bajo Lempa area, in the eastern municipality of Jiquilisco, after the detainees “presented a play on the historical memory of El Salvador.

He explained that “the work presented by the detained children and young people portrayed the country’s history from pre-Columbian times, the Peace Accords, to the present day.” “Relatives fear that this is retaliation for including the military performances in the theatrical performance,” she said.

El Salvador has been under an emergency regime since the end of March after a rise in murders and the authorities report 56,716 arrests in the seven months of said measure, implemented by the government of President Nayib Bukele to “combat” the gangs in a “war”. “, named after the president.

The emergency regime has been extended seven times by the Legislative Assembly, with a large pro-government majority, and suspends several constitutional guarantees.

