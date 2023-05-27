Rent, taxes, use of food stalls and lighting towers. These are, in summary, the four aspects for which Millonarios, Santa Fe and Equidad, the three first division teams from Bogotá, have to pay to be able to use the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium. These costs have been the subject of recent debate in networks and before public opinion, due to the poor condition of the grass on the sports scene.

On Wednesday, after their game with Peñarol, the players and the coach of the blue team protested the state of the field and described it as “unfit to play” after an intense downpour of more than an hour that flooded it and forced the game to be temporarily suspended.

Beyond the criticism, the situation has already affected the pocket of the other tenant team: Santa Fe, for this aspect, had to pay a fine of 10 thousand dollars (about 45 million pesos) to Conmebol, organizer of the South American Cup. It is not ruled out that the blue team could receive a similar penalty.

The IDRD, however, has clarified on previous occasions in the media that the field is in good condition, that it is being maintained in a timely manner and that Part of the recent damage is due to climatic and biological factors that are being combated. In addition, that, after a concert, its care is guaranteed with policies and an adequate protocol to preserve the grass.

But the debate is already raised among public opinion. For this reason, we tell you: How much do the Bogota teams pay, according to official documents, to use this public asset whose proper maintenance is the responsibility of the Bogotá Mayor’s Office?

The cost for professional teams

El Campin rental rates

As already mentioned, the three teams that play in Bogotá in the first division of Colombian Professional Soccer (Millionarios, Santa Fe and Equidad) must pay at least four items. These values ​​are consigned in the IDRD’s ‘Manual for the Economic Use of Public Space’ and in the public contracts signed by the District with the legal representatives of the teams. (See the full manual here)

The first of these values ​​is called ‘economic advantage’ and is the cost of renting the stadium. As minimum, the District charges 8 legal minimum wages, that is, a little more than 10 million pesos.

However, for professional teams this value may differ, because they must pay a percentage of the box office corresponding to the CPI of the previous year. In other words, for this year, they must give 13.12% of the total collection from the ticket office.

To this is added the tax for sports, a national tribute that must be paid by all massive events and that corresponds to 10% of the total value of the box office collected, as can be seen in the IDRD Manual. These payments must be made the business day following the completion of the game.

As an example, since the Bogotá teams do not reveal their box office revenue, a value corresponding to a match on April 28, 2019, with a capacity of 20,000 people, against Junior de Barranquilla could be used. in that game, the collection was around $690 million pesos.

If today’s prices were applied, andThe team should pay something like $90,390,000 pesos in economic use and $69,000,000 in taxes.



In addition to that, the costs corresponding to the use of dining spaces must be paid, that vary between $3 million 900 thousand pesos and $11 million 700 thousand pesos according to whether the match is class A (with a high expectation of attendance) or B and C (with a lower expectation of the public).

You must also pay for the use of the four lighting towers of the capital stage. On this last case, the value for this year is 1,300,000 pesos per hour, according to the IDRD table. These payments must be made 24 hours prior to the event.

The annual recruitment

Only the economic use, for the whole year, can represent the District income that exceed two billion pesos per team, according to the contracts analyzed by EL TIEMPO.



On the Secop platform, in which by law all state contracts are registered, there is a file of several of these agreements between the IDRD and the Bogotá teams, but only until 2020. However, these documents, and the attachments, can give an idea of ​​the behavior of the rental value of the stadium.

By 2020, millionaires signed it for an estimated annual price of $2.100 million pesos; Santa Fe, for $1,350 million pesos; and Equityfor the Techo stadium, for 350 million pesos.

RAFAEL QUINTERO CERON

EL TEMPO Data Unit Editor

