Today, PlayStation surprised us by revealing a series of interchangeable plates for the Playstation 5, something that fans had been asking for for a year now. In this way, many people have wondered how much each of the cosmetic elements will cost, and the answer may not be to your liking.

While the black and red color plates are not yet priced for Mexico, the official PlayStation site in the United States reveals that each of the shells has a cost of $ 54.99 dollars. This is close to that of a new game. This means that in our country we would see something similar to $ 1,150 pesos.

Considering that we are only talking about a couple of plates, there will probably be people who do not agree with the price. But nevertheless, It is important to mention that what is established by PlayStation is on par with what other third party companies offered. On the other hand, the three new DualSense models are still priced at $ 74.99, so there is no change here.

Editor’s Note:

Considering the prices of everything related to the PS5, the $ 55 is pretty standard. Perhaps this is not the price that many expected for something as simple as it can be just to change the color of the plates, but here the opportunity to have official cases is being paid.

Via: PlayStation