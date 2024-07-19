Millionaires It is the team of the moment in Colombian football. And it is because in its ranks is Radamel Falcao Garcia, The forward who is causing a sensation in the group and who already made his official debut in the match against Medellin.

The Samario came to contribute in search of a new star for the ambassador team, which in the first match of the second tournament of the year tied 1-1 with the DIM, in which Falcao came on in the second half.

García was presented last Tuesday at the El Campín stadium, where more than 30,000 people were present and gave him a standing ovation.

“For my family and myself, it is an unforgettable, exciting moment. “I want to thank each and every one of you who came tonight,” ‘El Tigre’ said at the time.

Millonarios then presented the team’s away kit, which has made a great impression and has been very well received by its fans.

Falcao García was well received in Medellín. Photo:EFE

It is a white shirt with gold trim and the blue Millonarios crest, which has impressed the team’s fans.

According to Adidas, the golden elements were used on the away kit as a symbol of the club’s glory.

“It is an honor for Adidas to be able to launch, together with Millonarios, a new jersey that seeks to connect the rich history of the club with innovation and quality. Our goal is to inspire fans through the excellence that only our products can offer,” he said. Tom Michiel Vinkenvleugel, from Adidas.

The value

He added: “We are deeply excited to present a shirt in which the club’s golden history is intertwined with the classic white of its away kit, creating a piece that celebrates the legacy and passion of Millonarios.”

The shirt is priced at $299,950. It can be purchased from the club’s stores on July 17, on the Adidas website on July 23, and in the brand’s stores on July 26.