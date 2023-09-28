Are you looking for a new cell phone? This one may be for you. Motorola has presented one of its latest smartphones in Mexico, it is the Edge 40 Neoequipped with an outstanding camera, one of the best in its range, and free headphones, the entire kit complete with charger, so you don’t have to look for anything else

The NEO range stands out by offering users a unique combination of style, performance and innovative features. Devices in this series, such as the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, They stand out for their elegant and attractive designits IP68 certified water resistance and powerful fast charging capacity.

Besides, the incorporation of advanced technologies in its cameras and processors, along with gifts such as the Motobuds 135 headphones, provide users with a complete and satisfying experience in the era of mid-to-high-range smartphones. Motorola’s NEO range represents the brand’s constant evolution to adapt to the demands and expectations of modern consumers.

Motorola has launched the new Motorola Edge 40 Neo smartphone in Mexico, with a price of $7,999 MXN and notable features. Photo: Unsplash/Motorola.

Price and availability of the Motorola Edge Neo 40 in Mexico

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in the Mexican market at a price of $7,999.00 MXN. Available colors are Black Beauty, Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay. The device offers a generous 256GB storage capacity and features a vegan leather design that adds a touch of elegance to its appearance.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is Available in three elegant colors: black, blue and green, all backed by the renowned PANTONE certification. In addition, as an added attraction, the device comes with free Motobuds 135 headphones, which improves the user’s listening experience.

Edge 40 Outstanding Features

One of the highlights of this phone is its water resistance. With an IP68 rating, The Motorola Edge 40 Neo can resist the ingress of dust, dirt and sand, as well as being submerged up to 1.5 meters under fresh water for a maximum of 30 minutes. This feature provides peace of mind to users as they do not have to worry about damage caused by water exposure.

This device offers IP68 certified water resistance, 68W fast charging, a 6.55-inch curved pOLED screen with high resolution. Photo: Unsplash/Motorola.

The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that offers enough power for a full day of use. In addition, it has 68W TurboPower™ technology, which allows you to charge the phone to 50% in just 15 minutes. This fast charging capability ensures that users can use their device without worrying about running out of battery during the day.

Technical specifications of the latest NEO

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo has the following technical specifications:

Dimensions and Price: The phone has dimensions of 158.63 x 71.99 x 7.79 mm and a weight of 170 g.

Screen: It has a 6.55-inch curved pOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz and is compatible with HDR10+, with a brightness of 1,300 nits.

Processor: It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 5G chipset.

RAM and Storage: It has 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage capacity of 256 GB uMCP.

Operating System: Runs Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX customization layer.

Cameras: The device has a 50-megapixel main camera with optical stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle/macro camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery: Incorporates a 5,000 mAh battery with 68 W fast charging capacity.

Other Features: Offers 5G connectivity, IP68 certification, on-screen fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, Moto Secure and Ready For software, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC.

Plus, it comes in attractive colors and Motobuds 135 headphones are included as a gift. Photo: Unsplash/Motorola.

In addition, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo joins Motorola’s product line in Mexico, offering consumers a versatile and complete option in the mid-high range. With its attractive design, water resistance and powerful camera, this device comes as a valuable addition to the smartphone market in the country. Motorola continues to diversify its offering to serve different user segments in the always competitive mid-range.