Mate Rimac thought at the end of 2022 that the Netherlands was ready for the arrival of its EV brand. He called our country a 'mature market in the field of e-mobility' and 'a serious market for super and hypercars with a large group of enthusiasts'. Yet it took a year and a half before the first Rimac Nevera was registered in the Netherlands. But then you also have something.

The Nevera does not hide the nationality of its owner with its color scheme. The doors are colored red, white and blue and the carbon fiber panels have an orange glow. Inside, the Dutch theme continues in the headrests. You see a lion depicted there. We are still missing some red-white-blue flags and a speaker on the roof that plays the Wilhelmus on repeat.

Specifications of the Nevera

The Nevera uses four electric motors (one motor per wheel) that together provide 1,914 hp and 2,360 Nm of torque. This allows you to launch the EV to 100 km/h from a standstill in 1.97 seconds. The top speed for so-called customer cars is limited to 352 km/h. Be careful when the Nevera comes out of a parking space, because in reverse the Rimac is the fastest in the world with a maximum of 275 km/h. Whether you want to try that is another matter.

But who buys something like that? Well, the buyer of this electric hypercar is Michel Perridon. The best man earned a fortune with his company Trust, which you can know from power strips, hard drives or as a sponsor of Jos Verstappen in his F1 days. Perridon has an impressive collection of Bugattis. And now that the French car brand has joined forces with Rimac, there is of course also a Nevera in the collection.

The price of the first Rimac Nevera in the Netherlands

Just like the collector's Bugattis, this electric Rimac is quite a valuable car. According to RDW data, this Nevera has a list price of 2,824,140 euros. This means that the electric Rimac is not the most expensive car in the Netherlands this year, because that is the Koenigsegg Jesko Attack. It's only March, but it's already a great year for Dutch registrations.

Thanks to Absolute Motors, Michel Perridon and Perridon Holdings