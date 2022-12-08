The price of the dollar today December 8, 2022 starts in 19.6977 pesos for each greenback, reported the Official Journal of the Federationwhile the Mexican peso depreciated.

When starting operations, the price of the dollar today, Thursday, was up to 20.20 pesos in banks. Meanwhile, the interbank exchange rate is located at 19.67 pesos per dollar, with a drop of 0.08 percent.

The price of the dollar traded at 19.6730 pesos per greenback, with a depreciation of 0.08% against Wednesday’s Reuters reference price.

“For the moment, the price will continue developing a lateral formation, waiting for tomorrow’s producer inflation,” Monex analysts said in a note sent to their clients.

What is the price of the dollar today in banks in Mexico?

The price of the dollar today December 08, 2022 in banks of Mexico Start the day as follows:

At BBVA Mexico it is 19.94 pesos for sale and for purchase is 19.04 pesos.

for sale and for purchase is In Citi Banamex it is sold up to 20.20 pesos and it is bought in 19.08 pesos.

and it is bought in In Banco Azteca it is sold in 19.59 pesos and it is bought in 19.00 pesos.

For its part, the peso begins the session with few changes, showing an appreciation of 0.01 percent and trading around 19.67 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a low of 19.63 and a maximum of 19.72 pesos per dollar.