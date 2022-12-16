The Mexican peso was depreciating and the price of the dollar today, December 16, 2022, starts at 19.7963 pesos for each green bill, reported the Official Journal of the Federation.

The session today, Friday, began with a decline for the third consecutive day due to a global strengthening of the dollar, while investors continued to assimilate the monetary policy announcements this week from the us federal reservethe European Central Bank and Banco de México.

The price of the dollar was quoted at 19.8210 pesos for each green bill, with a loss of 0.37% compared to the Reuters reference price on Thursday.

“Central bankers’ promises to keep raising rates until inflation is brought under control have markets worried about a possible economic downturn,” local firm CI Banco said in an analysis note.

What is the price of the dollar today December 16, 2022 in banks in Mexico?

The price of the dollar today December 16, 2022 in banks in Mexico begins the day like this: