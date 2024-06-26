One of the most important debates in the industry has always been the price of video games. It seems that many want to have hundreds of hours of experiences that cost millions of dollars in their hands, and only pay $20 dollars. However, it is also true that some companies can offer little and demand a lot. One of the most criticized in this regard is Nintendoand This argument is only reinforced by the price of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

During the last Nintendo Direct it was revealed Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, remastering of the beloved Wii game, with a couple of additions. Although many came to think that this title was going to cost $40 dollars, similar to what videos with Metroid Prime Remastered Last year, it was revealed that this will not be the case, since Donkey Kong Country Returns HD It is priced at $60 dollars.

In addition to a visual update, one of the most striking additions to Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is the inclusion of exclusive levels from the 3DS version. Beyond that, there isn’t much that this remaster offers the player. As such, fans have complained about the price of this release, especially considering that the graphical leap isn’t as big as many would like.

This is not the first time we have seen something like this, since Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, also offers no new content, and is also priced at $60. We remind you that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Coming to Nintendo Switch on January 16, 2025. On related topics, here you can see a comparison between the original title and the remaster. Likewise, this is the studio behind this game.

Author’s Note:

It is difficult to determine the price of a game. When we talk about a remaster, many have pointed out that the full price is too much, especially when the work is reduced to a visual improvement, but there are multiple factors that the general public is not aware of. However, I cannot deny that $60 dollars per Donkey Kong Country Returns HD It may sound like a lot.

Via: Go Nintendo