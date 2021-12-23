Sit down with “Full powers” on the marvelous armchair of man more powerful than Earth it is one of the wildest dreams of many American citizens, who long to be next President of the United States of America. What makes the imaginations of countless fly is probably the simple one theoretical concept to be able to be elected also if you are simple Resident citizens, with the chance to become the leaders of one of the most influential nations on the planet; a hope so deeply rooted that from an early age some ambitious citizens always carry this desire in their drawer for when they are grown up. Obviously, this possibility is, in consideration of the facts, extremely remote without sufficient economic and electoral capital. Yet, on the exceptional occasion that this happens it is easy to get carried away and enter a delirium of omnipotence and groped the unspeakable, trying to unhinge the very robust framework of the democratic state to become tyrants. After all, power is a dark and dangerous force, one that can turn lambs into wolves, without even the people involved really noticing it. This long introduction has served us to introduce you This Is the President, one of the most controversial and at the same time interesting indie titles we’ve been able to try lately, so here’s how we became ravenous wolves in this themed review.

President or Tyrant?

This Is the President is an interactive 2D adventure to multiple choices, quite immediate and simple both in the plot and in its other components, but still capable of having its say in our reference market, net of some writing defects. The story begins suddenly, we are the newly elected presidents of the United States of America and before us there are 4 years of administration in the complex US bureaucratic system. The purpose for which we introduced ourselves however, it is not very noble, seen that to avoid potential previous legal repercussions, we will have to pass and approve a particular version of the Twenty-eighth Amendment to the American Constitution, namely the total and complete “Parliamentary immunity” for the incumbent president. Unfortunately for potential dictators, US law provides a series of checks and balances to prevent this very eventuality from occurring and therefore come out of the bureaucratic stakes extremely difficult to overcome and requiring the obtaining of numerous political and judicial majorities. But unfortunately, as we know, money is often power, and with enough time and money you can do anything.

Thus begins our presidential campaign, which, however, despite the premises, still leaves us one great freedom of choice in our secondary professions. This means that you can also try to be partially virtuous presidents and even be able to keep them promises made during the election campaign (This is a factor that for us Italians is almost impossible to believe, but in America there seems to be this “Strange” custom). However, to carry out our heavy work we will have countless tools and freedom of approach, with one staff prepared for everything. We pass from bodyguards, to secret services, to advisers, lawyers, as well as personnel definitely questionable like hackers, serial killers, scammers and criminals. Particular importance then has the First Lady (our digital wife, Ellie) who will do a little by “Perverse guideline” and it will push us in every way to realize parliamentary immunity, while at the same time trying to downplay the most virtuous changes. Furthermore, each of our collaborators will very often have some ordinance to get us to sign and some decision to make, all under the watchful and super critical eye of the press and the opposition ready to feed on our failures. It will therefore be up to us to decide how to shift popular consensus, whether to position ourselves as progressives or as ferocious conservatives, or in the middle.

Butterfly Effect

What, however, has most bewitched us in the history of This Is the President in this review, it’s the fact that every action can have a reaction absolutely unpredictable and counterintuitive with respect to the initial intentions, thus increasing the potential replayability. Let’s take a short example, one of the first ordinances we signed was the allocation of funds for the treatment and prevention of cancer, precisely to try to do good to society. Well, it may seem absurd, but the result was to make us complain fromopposition the usefulness of the investment and in essence to be enemies of Big Pharma. Consequently, having gained a few percentage points of consensus even for one thing that everyone should agree as the cancer cure, he also created enemies for us. A context that repeats itself in an interesting way even with many other choices, thus leading us to think carefully before making any choice. After all, politics is also the art of mediating between opposing ideas and managing limited resources in an attempt to get results. We will therefore be called upon to act to resolve disputes, even international ones, along with various issues. Of course, the deadline for passing the version of the 28th Amendment of the constitution will be relatively close by when we start the campaign and we will therefore have to try to decide quickly what to do and how to act.

This Is the President is a game for the few

One of the main problems of the playful offer of the study supported by THQ Nordic is that the reference title is configured as a dedicated product mainly to a very limited specific fringe of players, namely the English-speaking experts in US politics and society. In fact, America represented in the game is a wonderful place but at the same time it is also a place full of contradictions and many rifts, as well as a deep and deeply rooted corruption. Certainly a very charming base aspect but not always close to our country. For example, the US public health and welfare structure or, again, society’s support for workers’ rights, legislation on the freedom of arms, military influence in other nations and many other things are completely alien to us. In short, This Is the President incorporates all these components typically American and brings them back in-game, with the game almost assuming that many of the most current US issues are known and that a position is taken on them, even passing on the bodies of opponents and journalists if necessary.

This Is the President it has therefore revealed itself in this review as a fairly specialized title, which the more experienced could appreciate, but which at the same time could also drive away casual players. Furthermore the localization in Italian is entirely missing, a detail that weighs considering that the product is entirely written in an understandable but technical English, a further factor that limits its audience. Among other things, the writing of the numerous dialogues is not always perfectly consistent with the decisions made, but it is quite acceptable since we are talking about a title with many variables and approach strategies. To conclude, from a technical point of view we don’t feel like spending too many words, since we are still talking about an independent 2D product with multiple choices and static backgrounds and which therefore does not require very powerful gaming machines to be fully enjoyed.