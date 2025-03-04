This is the president of the United States who has been interpreted in the cinema

He March 4, 1861Abraham Lincoln became president of the United States after having won the presidential elections that had been held on November 1860, where he obtained about 40 % of the votes, counted in approximately 1.8 million given by the 180 great voters, exceeding the necessary 152. A result, however, that resulted in a bloody secession war due to differences in issues such as slavery.

End of slavery in the US: Lincoln was not abolitionist, the proclamation of emancipation was a military strategy

Precisely because of the abolition of slavery, it was for one of the measures for which Abraham Lincoln went down in history as president of the United States, as well as having been one of those who died in office having been killed in a theater April 14, 1865. The importance of its policy, as well as being considered one of the best presidents in the country has also earned him one of the most represented in the cinema.

Abraham Lincoln, the president of the United States most interpreted in the cinema

According to a magazine ranking TimeAbraham Lincoln has been represented in films more than 150 occasionswhich makes it the president of the United States that has been seen more times in the cinema. An honor that shares at the same time of being one of the most popular, as well as one of those who has a biography with more relevant events having been the highest position during the secession war.

In the ranking it is in front of George Washingtonthe first president of the country, or Richard Nixonone of the top American leaders who has appeared most in the cinema, although with a more ‘villain’ tone than Lincoln’s, if we also take into account that he is the only one who renounced the position. Close the list Warren G. Hardingwho occupied the White House at the beginning of the 20th century and has not been represented in films, although in series and theater.

Abraham Lincoln in the cinema: from Daniel Day-Lewis to a figure of LEGO

Of the more than 150 films in which Abraham Lincoln has appeared as a character, we have a selection of the most varied of titles. The president is already part of one of the first films of silent cinema with advanced technique, such as The birth of a nationby DW Griffith, released in 1915, and has also been portrayed as part of the fiction saga The LEGO Movie, formed by the toy figures of the same name.

Two of the most remembered actors who have played the sixteenth president of the United States, one of them is Henry Fonda, who made his most youthful version in The young Lincoln of 1939, or Daniel Day-Lewis, who gave life to Steven Spielberg’s biopic, Lincoln 2012, and that earned him the Oscar prize for best actor.

But one of the most curious details is that his brother, Francis Ford, performed in the cinema in a 1913 film called When Lincoln Paid. Thus, it is not one of the most original curiosities if we remember Abraham Lincoln in the cinema, where he was recently taken to the screen in an out of the traditional, as a vampire hunter and also in a delivery fought before Zombies.