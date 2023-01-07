Cruz Azul is getting ready to start the tournament this Sunday against the Xolos de Tijuana team. The La Noria team, perhaps unlike years ago, cannot boast one of the best squads in the entire Liga MX. However, it is clear that the team from the country’s capital is well trained and despite not having the big names on an individual level, they have a great job collectively courtesy of Raúl Gutiérrez.
Even so, within the machine both the coaching staff and the board are still open to closing some movements in the remainder of the winter market. At the moment, the most famous name is that of Uriel Antuna and his possible flight to Europe. However, yesterday, there was speculation regarding the possible departure of Rafael Baca from the sky blue team, however it is a fact that the veteran will be in the military for at least 6 months within Cruz Azul.
Rafael’s name did not appear in the club’s records on the official Liga MX website, this generated noise and several fans saw the veteran outside the team, who was even linked to the Pumas team. However, it was all a failure on the part of the information from the league, something that happened with other Mexican soccer teams in the same way. Baca’s contract was automatically renewed a couple of weeks ago, so his departure is not planned at this time.
