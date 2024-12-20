It’s Christmas and that also means Christmas gatherings. During these dates it is common to get together with friends and family to celebrate the holidays and the beginning of the new year. In addition to December 24 and 25, the big days of these dates, or other commitments during the previous days, are common business lunches and dinners.

But if there is a common denominator during all the holidays, it is that many of these celebrations take place outside the home. This is when the dilemma arises of how to return home after the excesses that usually also include alcohol consumption. The Civil Guard is reinforcing road controls these days. The goal is for everyone to get home safely. When driving the rate should be zero.

To return home after these dinners, and do so without worries, the Preferred means of transportation are neither your own car nor the bus. It’s the taxi. This is revealed by a survey by the mobility app ‘Freenow’ with more than 2,200 respondents in Spain.

The preferred means of transportation to get home after Christmas dinner

The results show that the 47.5% of those surveyed prefer to return home by taxia “comfortable and safe service to overcome the cold and avoid having to fight with public transport crowds.” The survey also reveals differences when it comes to going and returning. 35% of Spaniards prefer to arrive in their own vehicle, but when returning the majority option is not to drive. Only 18% return in their car. “It suggests that, after copious dinners and family toasts, prudence prevails and the taxi becomes the star option,” they highlight from ‘Freenow’.









Another option to return is hiking, chosen by 22% of those surveyed. The option of public transport is relegated with only one 7.7% of users who prefer it.

Taxi: 47.5% of respondents

Walks: 22%

Own car: 18%

Public transport; 7.7%

As the results of the survey highlight, the taxi option is the preferred option among Spaniards not only for convenience but also for safety.