China during the last three days carried out a series of military maneuvers around taiwan. During these exercises, the Asian giant exhibited a powerful military arsenal to simulate attacks and air blockade to the island.

The exercises were Beijing’s response to last week’s meeting in California with Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-wenwith the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory. However, in recent years the Taiwanese government has been trying to get out of the Chinese sphere of influence, actively reaching out to Washington to do so.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

The last major escalation between China and Taiwan came after Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

China and Taiwan separated after a civil war in 1949. Beijing considers Taiwan, which has a democratic government, as part of its territory and has vowed to win it back one day.

USA has been deliberately ambiguous about whether it would defend militarily Taiwan and for decades has sold weapons to its government for self-defense and offered political support.



Next, we will tell you what was the military arsenal that China used during these exercises.

Tourist boat with Chinese flags on the island of Pingtan, off Taiwan.

Warships

The Chinese military confirmed on Monday the mobilization of the aircraft carrier “Shandong” for maneuvers, called “Joint Sword”.

The “Shandong” is one of the two Chinese aircraft carriers and the only one built entirely in China.. It was commissioned in December 2019.

According to statements by the military on Monday, it is the first time that the “Shandong” has participated in tests that include the siege of Taiwan.

China has also deployed destroyers and frigates to Taiwan, and the Taiwanese defense ministry said Monday which had detected 12 Chinese vessels around the island.

The arsenal includes 052C destroyers and 054A frigates.

The 054A model is designed for anti-aircraft combat and equipped with HQ-16 intermediate-range surface-to-air missiles, capable of hitting targets 50 kilometers away, according to defense magazine Naval Technology.

Hours before Tsai and McCarthy’s meeting in California last Wednesday, China deployed the “Shandong” in waters off southeast Taiwan toward the western Pacific.

Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jets fly overhead after the start of Chinese military exercises.

Planes

Beijing deployed dozens of planes in the airspace around Taiwan, including J-16 and J-10C fighters.

The J-16s, designed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporationare capable of carrying short-range combat missiles as well as long-range air-to-air missiles, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper.

These fighters have already been used in Chinese raids on Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

According to experts, the J-16s they are fighter planes preferred by Beijing to test the air defense of the island.

The maneuvers this weekend also included early warning and surveillance aircraft of the KJ-500 typewhich have 360-degree radar coverage, according to Janes, a company specializing in military information.

State media also reported the deployment of Y-8 jets, capable of detect submarinesa model already used for patrol in the East China Sea.

Air Force personnel load missiles to assemble a fighter plane in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

missiles

The Chinese armed forces also used YJ-12B missiles in the exercises. that targeted ships in a simulated fire exercise against Taiwan.

There is little information about this model, a terrestrial version of the YJ-12 supersonic missile that has a range of 460 kilometers and can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, according to the US organization Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California.

The DF-11 and DF-15 short-range conventional ballistic missiles they were also used in the exercises.

According to Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, both models have been in use for decades, with the most recent, the DF-15, capable of “reaching Taiwan, the Korean Peninsula, and northern India from mainland China.”

The Chinese military “simulated joint precision fire” against Taiwan over the weekend, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

