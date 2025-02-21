02/21/2025



Updated at 13: 52h.





The Seville bullfighting season It already has an announcer poster, which has been the prelude to the officiality of the combinations of bullfighters and livestock that will compose their fertilizer. It has been this Friday when the Real cavalry teacher The pictorial work that has made the Austrian painter Martha Jungwirthartist of recognized international prestige who has exhibited in all the great museums of the artistic universe.

Martha Jungwirth (Vienna, 1940), although he has not been able to be present due to a health complication, he has presented his pictorial work only a few days before the company Pagés give official posters that ABC has published exclusively; some combinations that will start, as is traditional in the bullring of Seville, the next Easter Sundayfollowing a continuous cycle that will be composed of fifteen celebrationsbetween Sunday, April 27 and Sunday, May 11.

As usual, the Pepe Cobo gallery owner It has been commission to present the work, remembering that the artist’s choice is carried out from the Royal Corporation since «A very strict criterion», And following the guidelines marked by Juan Maestre in 1994.« The criterion is based on excellence, on the trajectory of artists and languages, a contemporary language that is reflected in this collection ».

«We have chosen this artist because we wanted a woman to be present, because there were only two: Carmen Laffón and María Gómez. Martha Jungwirth is an artist with a long and fruitful trajectorywhose work is the most abstract and where the figuration is very hidden, ”said Pepe Cobo. On the work, the gallery owner has explained that the theme focuses on a brown paper.









The Austrian artist defines her art as a kind of “newspaper that records its body involvement in the creative process», As detailed after an exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. Consider each drawing and painting as a dynamic extension of its own being where intelligent structures of lines and spots promoted by their movements and emotions arise. His work focuses on the fluid, the transparent, the open, departing from the eagerness of greatness in pursuit of an exploration of what is in gross state, without censor and without beautifying.