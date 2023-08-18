Cruz Azul is experiencing one of the worst moments in the club’s history, all of which is the result of the lousy management that is taking place within the institution once again. Weeks ago, the board made the decision to cut off the head of Ricardo Ferretti, who, although he was not giving the results, was the least guilty of all. Now, several players are not comfortable within the squad and hope for a better future outside of it.
One of those players is Carlos Rodríguez, the midfielder would be totally sorry to leave Rayados de Monterrey to continue his career in the machine, he knows that he has stagnated and that he does not make a difference, not even within the MX League, much less in the Mexican team. Now, ‘Charly”s agent offered him back to the royal club and it seems that ‘Tato’ Noriega’s management has opened the door to signing him.
On the way there are two viable scenarios for the signing of the 27-year-old player. The first of them is a total purchase at an affordable price, remembering that the player was a bargaining chip for the transfer of Luis Romo. In the same way, an exchange of pieces is not ruled out, something that could come in handy for the machine, since the player who could reach the ranks of La Noria is precisely Rogelio Funes Mori, a ‘9’ who does not completely fill Fernando Ortiz and that could end with the search for a center forward in Europe by the board of directors.
