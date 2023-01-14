Atlético de Madrid is one of the teams interested in Memphis Depay. The rojiblancos, after transferring Cunha and Joao Félix, want to reinforce the attack and the Dutchman would be the one. Memphis has lost prominence at FC Barcelona and wants to leave, which is why he would have demanded the letter of freedom, but the Catalans know that if they let him go they will lose cash and they will not be able to reinforce themselves since they will hardly enter anything for him.
Memphis ends his contract in the summer of 2023, but both the club and he would like to end their relationship in this same market. Atlético de Madrid would have made an offer to exchange Lemar for Memphis, but Barça would not have accepted it and would have asked that the exchange be for Carrasco. The rojiblanco team would not have accepted this counter-offer either, so for now Memphis remains in Barcelona.
The Dutchman does not look badly at finishing the season with the culé team since his contract ends this summer and he knows that he will be able to negotiate with any team this year and also collect a succulent transfer bonus. While Atlético is not willing to pay for a transfer since he knows that he could sign him for free in the summer, although they do not have many more options in this market for an attack in which Cholo Simeone has been left with hardly any alternatives.
It is possible that we will see another exchange offer in the coming days for another Atlético player, but for the moment the operation has stalled and with the sanctions against Ferran and Lewandowski it is likely that we will even see Memphis Depay play the next LaLiga games.
#departure #Memphis #Depay #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply