Cruz Azul got his ticket to the repechage of the 2023 Closing Tournament of the MX League and will play the key at home against the Atlas team, by far the most even playoff stage match of all. La Noria’s side beat the Santos team 3-2 this weekend, thus sealing their place in the final stage. The great figure of the match was the youthful Rodrigo Huescas, one of the fashionable names in Mexican soccer, who contributed a goal and an assist.
Huescas’ talent has not gone unnoticed by the world, and despite being a natural winger, the Mexican has adapted to the requests of ‘Tuca’ by being a winger, with an outstanding contribution in attack and constant improvement in defence. It is not easy being a youth player and being taken into account by Ferretti, however, Rodrigo has achieved it thanks to his superlative work. Now, facing the summer, within the club they understand that it will be difficult to retain the 19-year-old footballer, since he has plenty of options to go to Europe.
As we have been informing you in 90min, both from the Eredivisie and the Bundesliga there is real interest in the signing of the Mexican, who continues to demonstrate his quality on the field. Various sources confirm that the machine knows that this is not only in the monitoring stage, but that it is a fact that they will have formal offers on the table for the sale of the youth and these will be valued as soon as the club ends its participation in the local tournament. .
#departure #Huescas #Europe
