Paunovic is very clear about who are the men that this tournament will take into account on the field, which is why the coach released several of the men who are not estimated by him and his coaching staff to be relevant on the field for the Chivas. Not only footballers from the first team have left, but also teams from Tapatío, a branch team of the Expansion League that they considered to have a level for Liga MX and have sought an opportunity in other entities.
More news about the transfer market
One of the players who had talks with the board of directors and the herd coach weeks ago was José González. The ‘Tepa’ was a vital piece for the Tapatío team to be crowned champion and that is why they asked for an opportunity within the stellar squad or, in the worst case, to be moved to another first division team. Everything indicates that it will be the second scenario that will be fulfilled for ‘9’.
Cruz Azul and Chivas are negotiating the transfer with the option to buy the 24-year-old Mexican. The matter is clear, after the fall of the signing of Alan Pulido, the machine urgently requires a forward center and in the absence of places for those not born in Mexico, the latter has to be Mexican. For this reason, the celestial directive moves fleetingly and is about to close the arrival of the Chivas man as the possible last reinforcement of the squad, a movement in which everyone agrees.
#arrival #Tepa #González #Cruz #Azul
