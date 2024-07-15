The Colombian National Team was runner-up in the 2024 Copa América after losing the final against Argentina. This is the second time that the ‘tricolor’ has come second in this tournament after 1975, when Peru was champion. Colombia’s runner-up position changes its position in the FIFA world rankings.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team had a very good performance. They won 4 games, drew one and lost one, the last one.

With the defeat against the ‘Albiceleste’, Colombia loses an unbeaten streak of 28 matches, 25 of them with Lorenzo as technical director.

In addition to being runner-up, James Rodríguez was chosen as the best player of the competition.

The tournament final was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The match went into overtime, during which striker Lautaro Martínez scored the only goal of the tournament.

What position does Colombia occupy?

After its great performance at the Copa America, Colombia is ranked 12th in the FIFA rankings, This location being the best in the last three years.

The national team has occupied that position since last April, before the Copa América and above teams such as Uruguay, which was eliminated in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Miami Gardens (United States), 07/15/2024.- Camilo Vargas, goalkeeper (2-L) of Colombia makes a save on a shot-on-goal by Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final between Argentina and Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 14 July 2024. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER Photo:EFE Share

Argentina, the current world champion, is in first place, followed by France and Spain.

According to the ranking, Colombia shares the twelfth position with Morocco, a team that is part of the African confederation and that just finished fourth in the last FIFA World Cup, held in Qatar 2022.

Surpassed by other countries

The ranking of the FIFA national teams is, at the very least, curious, as they are surpassed by countries such as Italy, Belgium, Croatia and Brazil, which have not performed well in the most recent competitions; the first three in the Euro Cup and the fourth in the Copa América, where they were eliminated by Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

It is also striking that a team that has played so many games for a period of time is only in that position.

