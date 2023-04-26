Once Caldas He received the pending punishment of the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, after the riots carried out by members of his barra brava, in the match against Alanza Petrolera.

In that match, at minute 89 the bar invaded the field of the Palogrande stadium in Manizales in moments of tension, they even tried to attack the soccer players.

Due to these facts, the Committee decided that the team lost the game, which had not ended at the time of the invasion, although it was already down 2-1.

“Once Caldas SA (“Once Caldas”) sanctioned with defeat by withdrawal or resignation and a fine of twenty-three million two hundred thousand pesos ($23,200,000) for incurring in the infraction contained in literal h) of article 83 of the CDU of the FCF, in the match played for the 14th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2023 League against the Alianza Petrolera SA club”, the Committee reported.

When declaring a loss due to withdrawal or resignation, the regulation indicates that the result is 3-0, in this case in favor of Alianza.

In addition, the white team sees its place sanctioned. “Once Caldas SA (“Once Caldas”) sanctioned with three (3) dates of total suspension from the arena and four (4) additional dates of partial suspension from the arena, north stand, and a fine of thirteen million nine hundred and twenty thousand pesos ( $13,920,000), for incurring in the infraction described in numerals 1, 4, 5,6, 7 and 9 of article 84 of the CDU of the FCF; in the match played for the 14th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2023 League against the Alianza Petrolera S.A club”.

Reaction of Once Caldas

Once Caldas abides by Dimayor’s decision, but in any case filed a motion for reversal and appeal seeking to make the penalty less.

“We express our rejection of all kinds of violent actions that do not represent the values ​​of Once Caldas,” says the club.



the club invited the fans to reject the acts of violence.

