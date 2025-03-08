Is it too incredible to be true? The Pokémon motorcycle may seem a priori a joke on the day of the innocents, but we are not on the day of the innocents, and that changes things.

The very particular two -whee vehicle that Honda presents is a real project as confirmed by the parent company itself. No rumors. But if you still have no idea, just take a quick look at the first images spread to understand what we are talking about: The two -wheeled vehicle that will go on sale soon will be, in fact, Inspired by the Koraidon Pokémonwhich in the popular series can drive like a motorcycle to travel the different worlds. That is something that, for example, was demonstrated in Scarlet Pokémon.

That’s how it is. You still don’t believe it? Well, the first announcement occurred on February 27, Pokémon’s famous day, a date on which the series’s birthday is traditionally held, taking as reference the launch of the titles Red and Green In Japan. Between the many novelties and the ads, including games and updates, this unusual anticipation of the Honda motor giant with the Koraidon motorcycle came, which It resembles the appearance quite a lot of the little monster of the last games. Thus, this has a fairing that reproduces the head, legs and tail of the imaginary animal and the two wheels are perfectly mimic with the figure. For now, a snack video has barely been published, which we reproduce below, while the final announcement should arrive between March 7 and 9 at the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama, in the center of Tokyo. If, by chance, you are in the Japanese capital, there are already schedules to visit the concept between 13 and 6 pm on March 7 and between 10 and 18 hours the next two days.

At the moment, this prototype will only be static and It will not be possible to drive itbut everything indicates that an operational version will soon be presented. On the other hand, it is a direct response to the compatriots and rivals of Toyota, who recently had shown a special version of a modified homemade motorcycle to resemble Miraidon, Koraidon’s counterpart in the games.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.