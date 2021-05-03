The NBA introduced a momentous novelty a year ago for the restart of the 2019-20 season in the Walt Disney World bubble: the play-in. After many rumors about possible changes and tests with the format, the classic table was maintained for the qualifiers (East and West, all rounds to the best of seven games) but it was decided to give excitement to the regular phase section that has been played (seeding games: eight games per team) with a previous round that gave more franchises options to finally be in the fight for the ring. And it worked: the excitement literally lasted until the last second of the Blazers-Nets, the last game that involved the teams fighting to play that play-in.

WHAT IS THE PLAY-IN QUIZ?

Typically the top eight from each conference qualify for the NBA title playoffs. In that exceptional end of the 2019-20 academic year, the League introduced a novelty: if the ninth ended the seeding games four wins or less behind the eighth, both (eighth and ninth) would face each other to play the last ticket for the qualifying rounds. In the East it was not necessary last year, but this year it will have this previous one, which does not depend on the difference between games. Only nine teams arrived in Florida (the top eight of each Conference and those that were six victories or less behind the eighth on each side) and the ninth, the Wizards, only won one game in the bubble (1-7), the last and inconsequential against the Celtics. And they finished seven and a half games behind eighth, the Orlando Magic.

But in the West if there was a battle and play-in. The Pelicans and the Kings were eliminated first. And on the last day the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns (with Ricky Rubio) said goodbye. The Blazers finished eighth (35-39) with only a percentage difference to the Memphis Grizzlies (34-39). They are eighth and ninth, so they played the first play–in of NBA history.

The Blazers prevailed last year. In this, the NBA has decided to increase the teams from two to four and the format is as follows: There will be two different series to a match, first between the 7th and 8th and second between the 9th and 10th classified of each Conference, regardless of the distance that separates them in the table.

The winner of the match between the 7th and 8th you will get automatic sorting for the Playoffs in their respective Conference.

for the Playoffs in their respective Conference. The loser of that match will be local to the winner of the 9th and 10th, and the winner of this new match will be the 8th classified for the playoffs in their respective Conference.

In this way, the 7th or 8th classified would have to lose two games in a row to run out of playoff options and it would hardly have to prevail in one to seal its participation.

WHEN GAMES ARE PLAYED

The play-in of the 2020-21 basketball course It will be played between May 18 and 21.

TEAMS INVOLVED

The teams involved this season are not yet known, but Stephen Curry will almost certainly play the play-in. LeBron James and Luka Doncic could also be involved, should their teams, Lakers and Mavericks, finish seventh.. Everything to be decided.