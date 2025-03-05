Talking when you are in full passion has its risks. Because although the ideal would be that we surrender to one of our most primary instincts, to physically connect, the truth is that what happens in our head has its impact on intimacy.

A word or a sound appropriate can raise pleasure to the fullest. But it can also have the opposite effect and become A barrier facing continuing.

Get lost in intrusive thoughts and end too Sex thread is lost And therefore, do not notice connection with pleasure, no matter how much physical stimuli.

It is something that I find very often in the Sexological therapy sessionsespecially among women, who either care about how their appearance is, How are they interacting with their partner Or even that, as is a repetitive encounter, they think about other things.

But among all cases of feeling disconnection with the intimate moment there is a phrase par excellence that automatically raises: “Do you miss a lot?”

In general, asking that is nothing more than the way to have some kind of information about how the couple’s sexual excitement is taking as an indirect or target reference measure.

However, and although there is no bad intention behind, but a genuine interest, listen to that causes a series of insecurities that only increase that ‘distance’ to the climax that gives so much pleasure.

Show interest (without overwhelming)

Therefore, when something like that is heard, it is very likely that the overwhelming when thinking is too long (when each person has their rhythms), that the other person is getting tired and, ultimately, that it is not doing well, which generates frustration and It makes it difficult to enjoy.

So is there any form of Show that good will in a genuine way, without adding pressure to the other person?

Ask for the rhythm or speed, if you want me to go faster, more slowly, softer … “What do you feel like now?” either “Do you like that?” They imply interest and proactivity, but it also opens the door for the other person to express their preferences.

And, if you want to make your partner even more positive reinforcement, you can try something in this style: “He is loveing ​​me, but is How can I make you enjoy more? “