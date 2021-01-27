In just a few hours, The Medium will arrive on Xbox Series X | S as one of the first exclusive games for Microsoft’s new consoles. Due to this proximity, the Bloober Team has shared information today regarding the moment when the title will be available depending on the geographical area in which we are.

But this is not the only information that we have learned today regarding the title of the Polish study, since we have already been able to know the first notes of the game, which have given it a remarkable result. But also, as is characteristic of other great releases, thanks to the people of Digital Foundry we have also been able to know what the The Medium’s performance on Xbox Series X | S.

This is the performance of The Medium on Xbox Series X | S

As we can see in the video, the The Medium’s performance on Xbox Series X it’s a bit shaky when it comes to resolution, as it has parts where the game runs at 4K resolution, and others where it runs at 900p. Specifically, this decrease in resolution occurs when we have both worlds on the screen, something logical considering that the engine must render both separately.

As with its older sister, Xbox Series S also has a fairly variable resolution. Normally, the title works at a resolution of 1080p, but when we are in both worlds, the resolution drops to 648p. As far as famerate goes, the game runs at 30 fps on both consoles, as announced by Bloober Team several months ago. However, there is some occasion in which there is a drop in frames, falling even to 20 frames, although that if, it seems that in a fairly specific way.

Review of The Medium – Xbox Series X | S

The Medium will hit the market tomorrow, January 28, on Xbox Series X | S and PC.