Many of us already know that AI-powered virtual assistants like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard can perform amazing feats like passing exams and professing love.

But how useful are chatbots as real assistants?

ChatGPT and Bard both absorb huge data sets and are trained to build sentences, which seems to show their potential as assistants. To test this out, I came up with a to-do list for an AI assistant: help with meeting preparations by doing background checks and research; summarize together and take notes; plan business trips; and manage an executive’s calendar.

I told ChatGPT and Bard to assume that I was the CEO of an AI startup and that they were my assistants. They managed to carry out most tasks, albeit imperfectly.

I told ChatGPT and Bard that I would meet with a potential investor. I chose Scott Forstall, a former Apple executive whose employment history is publicly available. I then asked the bots to do a background check on him and help collect talking points to persuade him to invest in my startup.

ChatGPT did a good job summarizing Forstall’s education and work history. Most impressively, he walked me through helpful strategies to win him over. “Show how your startup combines AI with other fields, such as cognitive psychology, linguistics or neuroscience, to create innovative solutions,” said ChatGPT.

Bard offered a less detailed summary of Forstall’s employment history. His advice to persuade him to become an investor was not specific. One point to make—“you have a solid business plan and a clear vision for the future of your company”—was particularly disappointing.

Forstall called Bard’s response “comically generic” but said ChatGPT’s recommendations were “surprisingly personalized and compelling.”

Google said Bard’s minimalist approach was intentional. Jack Krawczyk, a director at Bard, said Google was still experimenting with presenting information about people.

I then asked the chatbots to summarize a meeting to handle a fictitious crisis in which users of my AI startup technology believed the bot had become sentient.

In this fictional scenario, I met with Karen, the CTO, and Henry, the Director of Communications, and we discussed giving a statement explaining how the AI ​​had not become aware of its surroundings.

ChatGPT generated a detailed memo summarizing the meeting and laid out the action plan: Henry would draft a statement, Karen and I would review and approve it, then Henry would release the statement the next morning. Bard drafted a similar board memo, but his action plan said that I, the CEO, should create the statement, a job that is typically assigned to the communications officer.

I then asked ChatGPT and Bard to come up with an itinerary for a trip to Taiwan that would help me adjust to the time change, choose a hotel, and recommend places to eat.

ChatGPT said to arrive in Taipei on Sunday to check into a hotel in the City Center and have dinner at Yongkang Road, an area with many food options. He said to take Monday off to adjust to the time change.

Bard recommended taking a nap to adjust to the time change on day 1 and then immediately going to the business meeting on day 2, which was a bit brutal. He didn’t suggest a hotel and couldn’t find specific restaurants.

Both Bard and ChatGPT were unable to refer to a calendar to find time for the dentist; neither can gain access to people’s calendars. But most likely they will do it in a short time.

In the end, it seemed that the AI ​​can do a passable job of handling many tasks.

By: BRIAN X CHEN