With 2023 there is not an easy year behind us. Reason enough to start thinking about your vacation plans for 2024. The stars could help with that.

Hand on heart: Who hasn't already thought about their next annual vacation? The stressful Christmas holidays have just ended and the New Year has rung in. In the opinion of some tourism experts, you can – or should – gradually look towards a break. Also because the employer will certainly want to know the vacation days of employees.

The stars may also be able to act as travel advisor for the next big trip. After all, each zodiac sign has different interests and needs.

Travel destinations for Aries (March 21st – April 20th): Active instead of lazy

As a fire sign Aries are energetic, but also get bored quickly. Putting their feet up for two weeks isn't enough action for them. Active holidaymakers will definitely get their money's worth in New Zealand. Hiking, trips to volcanoes, beaches or cities, maybe even a bungee jump. And not to forget: the breathtaking landscape of the Pacific islands, where the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and the three parts of “The Hobbit” were filmed.

To travel all year round. Ideal: November to April 14 days or more

Travel destinations for Taurus (April 21st – May 21st): The palate is also happy about a vacation

Taurus are the connoisseurs under the zodiac signs and prefer to take things in a leisurely manner, which is why some accuse them of being sluggish. But there's nothing wrong with unwinding while on vacation. A relaxed holiday in Italy, for example in Tuscany, might be exactly the right thing: fine wine tastings, gourmet food from good Italian cuisine and of course the beautiful landscape. On top of that, sunny weather. A vacation to slow down.

Beach vacation, city trip or would you prefer an active trip? Where you want to go in 2024 also depends on the respective zodiac sign. Because everyone has different interests and needs. (Photo Montage/Symbolic Photo) © Imago/Photo Montage

Travel destinations for Gemini (May 22 – June 21): Faraway places, foreign cultures

As curious creatures love twins to discover new cultures. So how about a trip to Japan? The “Land of the Rising Sun” is still an insider tip for the German tourism market. Possibly because of the long flight duration. Anyone who braves the 12 hours of flight will be offered a combination of tradition and modernity.

March to May 14 days or more

Cancer Destinations (June 22 – July 22): Get up close and personal with the underwater world

Cancers are water signs and therefore feel most comfortable near the sea. A beach holiday in the Maldives not only invites you to unwind, in addition to relaxation, the holiday destination also attracts with a diverse underwater world. Manta rays, hammerhead sharks and clown fish can be discovered here in the crystal clear water. Hardly any place is better recommended for diving and snorkeling trips than the archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

November to April 7 to 14 days

Leo Travel Destinations (July 23 – August 22): Vacation Where the Celebrities Live

What could be better? self-confident and undeterred lions fit as Hollywood (USA)? Where the stars and starlets are at home and fame hangs in the air. The fire sign loves to be the center of attention. A glamorous holiday in the “dream factory” with the “Walk of Fame”, the pompous Hollywood Hills and the film studios should be exactly what you want.

Destinations for Jungfrau (August 23 – September 22): Flying visit to the “Golden City”

For the structured Virgo, it doesn't always have to be a two-week beach vacation. The detailed zodiac signs He also just loves to break out of everyday life and experience new things. 2024 could be the year for a city trip to Prague. The “Golden City” offers museums, wellness and Romanesque, Gothic and Baroque architecture. Of course, the palate also gets its money's worth. If you like it sweet, you can look forward to homemade tree strezel; a hearty highlight is the Prague goulash.

Spring or autumn At least 3 days

Editor's note According to modern standards, astrology is not a recognized science. Astrological analysis always leaves room for interpretation. They examine probability, potential and possibility based on the star constellation – but astrology cannot predict fixed results.

Travel Destinations for Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd): In harmony with nature and yourself

The sociable Libra long for a certain harmony in their lives. In the middle of the nature of Bali (Indonesia), with tropical dream beaches, waterfalls and rice fields, it is easy to wind down and ground yourself again. Yoga classes and the peaceful atmosphere of the “Island of the Gods” with its numerous temples help you relax.

Travel destinations for Scorpio (October 23 – November 22): Sun, beach and sightseeing

Scorpios are passionate and love to discover secrets. For them it could also be a little adventure vacation, for example in Egypt. All-inclusive and culture do not have to be mutually exclusive. A relaxing beach holiday meets trips of discovery to the pyramids, ancient temples or the nomads.

October to May 7 to 14 days

Travel Destinations for Sagittarius (November 23rd – December 20th): Exotic voyages of discovery

Similar to Aries also beats in Protect the heart of an adventurer. The zodiac sign loves to discover new horizons. On a tour of South America, Aries can get to know different cultures and landscapes – from the influences of the Incas in Peru, Chile or Ecuador to the carnival in Rio.

June to September 14 days

Travel destinations for Capricorn (December 21st – January 19th): Active vacation in the mountains

Let’s be honest: they really do relax ambitious Capricorns yes not. So why not choose a travel destination that also offers active activities? On a holiday in Switzerland, you can really work off your energy in the Alps – whether on foot, by bike or on boards – and then relax in the wellness area. If you don't want to leave Germany, you can alternatively go to the Bavarian mountains.

All year round (skiing in winter, hiking from spring to autumn) Individually

Travel Destinations for Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Feeling of freedom and independence

Raw, untouched and seemingly never-ending nature – probably the first image that comes to mind when you think of Canada. In addition to the metropolises of Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, there are numerous impressive national parks. A road trip through the “Great White North” would certainly be just the thing freedom-loving and independent Aquarius.

June to October Two to three weeks

Destinations for Pisces (February 19th – March 20th): Stroll, marvel and fall in love

Pisces are creative, dreamy and born happy people. The art galleries in Paris appeal to their artistic side, strolling along the Champs Élysées and the Eiffel Tower, the romantic in them. But they could have it a little more cozy in the summer in the metropolis: then The French capital hosts the Summer Olympics out of.

June to September 3 to 5 days

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.