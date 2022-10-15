THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, October 15, 2022, 09:32



Although breakfast is the most important meal of the day, the truth is that on many occasions it is not given enough importance. There are certain bad habits that are common when making the first meal of the day and that can affect daily performance. That is why it is advisable to know which foods are the most suitable and how to make them benefit you throughout the day.

This is what experts from Harvard University have investigated, who have revealed the perfect and healthiest foods to consume at this early hour. Although it is possible to do without breakfast, because it depends on the needs, routine and lifestyle of each person, eating it can have many benefits for performance and even help you lose weight.

Knowing what to choose is essential, despite the fact that, according to recent studies, Western diets are somewhat wrong. Monique Tello is a Harvard doctor and researcher who has busted some myths and shared the foods she considers essential first thing in the morning. The nutritionist highlights, above all, that sugars, salt and fats, present in products such as sweets, pastries, sausages, processed cereals, juices and cocoa drinks, should be avoided.

On the contrary, the aspects to comply with are a low glycemic index, protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. To do this, the expert divides foods into four ideal groups to prepare a breakfast:

– Fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.

– Whole or unprocessed cereals: different types of bread, flakes and muesli.

– Healthy proteins: eggs, yogurt, legumes or lean meats.

– Healthy fats: nuts, seeds, oil, avocado or oily fish.

Following these recommendations, the ideal breakfast idea that the nutritionist herself prepares daily is to combine a natural yogurt with fruit (frozen or not), whole grain cereals or oat flakes and a granola made with walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, seeds sesame and chia.