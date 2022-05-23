Despite the modesty of the Peña Deportiva, the next Grana rival in the decisive match of the promotion phase, Real Murcia will have to attend Rico Pérez’s meeting (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.) with all possible precautions. Peña Deportiva de Ibiza finished third in their RFEF Second group and eliminated Coruxo in the first round. It is a team that, like the granas, drew many of its 34 league games (11 and 13, respectively), and that received five more goals than Simón’s in the first part of the season.

But the name of the Peña Deportiva will sound more familiar to Murcia fans for the best campaign in its history, 2019-20. In it, in addition to competing in Segunda B, a category in which he has played only six times, he reached the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey after eliminating Tarazona and Sabadell, a round in which he fell against Valladolid. . In addition, they finished fourth in the League and played in the ‘playoff’ for promotion to professional football, but ended up falling in the second round against Castellón.

La Peña Deportiva represents Santa Eulalia del Río, a town located in the eastern part of the island of Ibiza with just over 40,000 inhabitants. Founded in 1935, this club plays on an artificial grass field with a capacity for only 1,500 spectators. Even so, it is a combative team led by Manolo González, a classic from group III of Segunda B who is known for establishing Badalona, ​​a Tercera club, in the third category of Spanish football.

homegrown shelter



His team mixes veteran players who have passed through the region such as Javi Seral, a goalkeeper who defended Jumilla for two seasons, with other youngsters, including Álvaro Salinas from Murcia, who at the age of 25 has passed through clubs such as Hércules and olot; or Lalo, a 22-year-old midfielder who did not have a place in the Grana subsidiary and who has 24 games with the Balearic team. In addition, Manolo González has other youngsters trained in youth academies such as those of Athletic, Real Madrid, Valencia or Barcelona under his command, which raises his competitive level. In addition they also have Ton Ripoll, a 23-year-old who barely played five games for Murcia last year, and Piera, an attacker who with 8 goals is the top scorer for the Balearic team.