Johnson said Zelensky would provoke a military coup in Ukraine

Former CIA member Larry Johnson said that the actions of President Vladimir Zelensky may already be pushing for a military coup in Ukraine. He stated this in a conversation with YouTube– Judging Freedom channel.

Zelensky began to dismiss generals and high-ranking military personnel. I believe this is the path to revolution. At some point the Ukrainian Armed Forces may say: wait a second, we will not allow this clown to send us to our deaths Larry Johnson former CIA member

In his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities already understand that they are no longer in the spotlight of the United States. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader is “very out of touch with reality, denying the difficult situation on the front line,” the expert believes.

The US has revealed the likely leader of the coup in Ukraine

Former assistant to the US Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan said that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, is capable of leading a conspiracy against Zelensky.

According to him, the head of Ukraine is already in a state of war with his generals. And military leaders, in order to make peace with Moscow, can remove an intractable president, Brian believes.

The expert added that the current state of affairs at the front leads to a worst-case scenario for Ukraine and personally for the president. Brian noted that soldiers on the battlefield are already aware of this.

Former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin, in turn, emphasized that the country’s Verkhovna Rada was defeated. According to him, Ukraine is governed by an unconstitutional body that carried out a coup d’état and illegally established martial law. According to him, the factions of Yulia Tymoshenko and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko have been “trampled.”

Therefore, martial law was illegally established in the parliamentary-presidential republic of Ukraine and it is being illegally extended. This is called usurpation of power Oleg Soskin former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma

Soskin said that the office of the President of Ukraine is an unconstitutional body and a simple “office” that illegally restricts the rights of citizens. In his opinion, Zelensky must be impeached for violating the constitution regarding elections, introducing martial law, as well as for criminal actions against his own citizens. He added that this is not happening, since Ukraine has turned into a “stationary bandit” state.

Position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield

On November 2, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Valery Zaluzhny, said that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end. According to him, in this regard, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not be able to achieve a breakthrough.

As in the First World War, we have reached a level of technological development that baffles us. There will apparently not be a deep and beautiful breakthrough See also Mohamed bin Zayed discusses with Putin the Ukraine and energy crisis Valery Zaluzhny Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zaluzhny added that the Ukrainian army is stuck in minefields, and Western equipment is being shot at by Russian artillery. In his opinion, only a sharp technological leap can save the situation.

Later, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexey Danilov, warned against defeatist sentiments among the military command and power structures of the country. According to him, people who do not believe in the possibility of victory for Ukraine have no place in power and command.

Danilov did not disclose the names of those who may show such “defeatist sentiments” in Ukraine. However, some associate this statement with Zaluzhny’s statement.