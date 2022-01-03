The year 2022 is already underway and, although the preseason has not yet started, clubs are already starting to move in the pass market to be able to form the best possible teams for the upcoming activity, which will be a lot both locally and continentally.
Next, we will review the news of the so-called big five of Argentine soccer, so that you are up to date: Mouth, River, Independent, Racing Y San Lorenzo. Let’s go.
The Football Council, led by Juan Román Riquelme, has not yet closed reinforcements for Sebastián Battaglia’s team. He is looking for a central defender (Giannetti, Barreto or Figal), and from the midfield forward Facundo Farías, Pol Fernández, Darío Benedetto and Ángel Romero are Riquelme’s wishes.
As for the casualties, Sebastián Villa poked to go to Dinamo Moscow. Pavón could go to Cruz Azul in part of the negotiation for Pol. Zeballos would be in the sights of Sevilla, although Boca would not part with him for less than 15 million dollars, his current clause. The other who could say goodbye is Zambrano, to Alianza Lima.
The first reinforcement will be Tomás Pochettino. Details remain, but his arrival on loan for a year and a half to River is a fact. The others who are close to arriving are the defenders González Pirez and Mammana, both with past in the club, Fabricio Bustos, from Independiente, and Juan Fernando Quintero, another who already knows River.
Low? Tomás Galván will go on loan for 1 year to Defense and Justice without charge or option. Julián Álvarez from Europe is followed closely, especially Manchester United. Federico Girotti (looking for continuity), Alex Vigo (Talleres wants it, Agustín Fontana (Newell’s wants it), Fabrizio Angileri (his contract expires in June) and Jorge Carrascal (an offer is expected) are the ones who could also say goodbye.
The most salient is the departure of Julio Falcioni as DT and the possible arrival of Eduardo Domínguez, who left Colón. It still does not have reinforcements (Marcone, Gigliotti and Aliendro are interested), Ezequiel Muñoz, Lucas Rodríguez, Jonathan Herrera have left, Fabricio Bustos (to River), Silvio Romero, Ayrton Costa, Sebastián Sosa and Alan Velasco could be added to this list.
The only reinforcement will be Gabriel Hauche, for the start of the preseason. Then Facundo Mura will join. Gonzalo Piovi and Alexis Cuello return. Low? Licha López (free), Darío Cvitanich (free), Ignacio Piatti (retired), Joaquín Novillo and Maximiliano Lovera. Interesting Edwin Cardona (Tijuana / Boca).
San Lorenzo has DT and his name is Pedro Troglio. It aims for the arrival of a central marker, a midfielder / winger on the outside, a double five from the game and a center forward. The defender targeted is the 19-year-old Chilean Daniel González -of Santiago Wanderers- who went through all the youth teams and already has minutes in the major. Lorenzo Faravelli, from Independiente del Valle, is the pretension in the center of the field, but economically it is very complicated. Jonathan Torres de Sarmiento and Milton Giménez from Central Córdoba, who returned to Atlanta, but has a juicy offer from Necaxa (MX). Casualties: Franco Di Santo, Fernando Monetti and Agustín Lamosa (Chicago).
#pass #market #big #Argentine #football
Leave a Reply