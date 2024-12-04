The neighbors have achieved it after several years of waiting, the Parc de Can Batlló It has arrived in the Bordeta neighborhood like May water. With more than 29,000 square meters, it is the new ‘green lung‘the city, something that is scarce in dense Barcelona. The esplanade is configured as a large tree line with rest areas, sports courts and a large children’s play area, creating an ideal natural environment for rest and leisure. In addition, it also saves vestiges of ancient Roman times.

The green lung of the Bordeta neighborhood

In total, in the new Parc de Can Batlló we find 486 trees and more than 9000 plants, among which the shrubs, climbers and perennials stand out. In addition, throughout its 29,000 square meters there are more than 1,200 square meters of grass with little water need.

The Can Batlló park has been built in terms of climate emergency with a clear strategy: provide for energy collection systems and the necessary mechanisms for rain drainage and the use of groundwater.

Parc Can de Battló | Source: Barcelona City Council

With archaeological remains from the Roman era

However, the most fascinating thing about this new park is that during the course of the works, archaeological remains were found that correspond to the ancient roman era. With archaeologist Vanesa Triay in charge, it has been possible to find out that in the past these same lands were used for agriculture and burial and worship.

The experts highlighted that it was something predictable, due to the proximity of two ancient Roman communication routes that were discovered in 1984. Without a doubt, this discovery is one of the things that gives the park the most identity.