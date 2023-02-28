The Socialist Assembly of Orihuela has met on Monday night to vote on the electoral list with which it will run in the municipal elections on May 28. With the count finished at the stroke of midnight, the plan with which the mayoress, Carolina Gracia, will aspire to re-election keeps the top positions for people of her highest confidence, councilors with government functions.

In the second square, just behind the councilor from Oriolan, will be María García. The current Councilor for Education, Commerce, Tourism, Modernization and New Technologies is undoubtedly one of the ones that climbs the most positions with respect to the socialist list of the last 2019 elections, where she was the thirteenth. Next, the third place will be occupied by the current Councilor for Health, Transport, Transparency, Agriculture, Sports and Mobility, Luis Quesada, who climbs one position, from fourth to third.

From there, all the names that make up the current municipal group in the Oriolan plenary session disappear from the plate. People like the Councilor for Citizen Participation, Markets, Statistics, Consumption, Immigration and International Residents, Ángel Luis Muñoz, who was second on the 2019 list after Carolina Gracia herself.

The Councilor for Emergencies, Employment Promotion, Industry and Alternative Energies, Environment, Street Cleaning and RSU, Guillermo Cánovas, nor the Councilor for Social Welfare, LGTBI Equality and Rural Development, María del Carmen Moreno Gómez, who took their functions last January after the resignation of Patricia Menárguez, the third on the list in the last municipal elections.

Orihuela PSOE electoral list for the May elections 1

Carolina Grace Gomez

2

Maria Garcia Zafra

3

Luis Quesada Rays

4

Maria del Milagro Lacárcel López

5

Isidro Grao Estan

6

Aynara Navarro Juan

7

Juan Miguel Lopez Moreno

8

Marta Sanchez Marti

9

Pablo Fayos Jordan

10

Ana Sanchez Martin

eleven

Borja Sarmiento Menarguez

12

Maria del Carmen Robles Martinez

13

Fabian Melchor Lozano Garcia

14

Miriam Hernandez Escolano

fifteen

Manuel Jesus Sabino Cantero

16

Maria Murcia Lopez

17

Miguel Angel Mateo Pedrera

18

Isabel Garcia Luis

19

Emilio Zaplana Polo

twenty

Yolanda Moreno Mateo

twenty-one

Jose Parres Aguilar

22

Maria Murcia Sampere

23

Pascual Sarmiento

24

Teresa Lopez Guillen

25

Patrick Robles Lopez

From fourth place onwards, after Luis Quesada, socialist affiliates of the stature of the lawyer María del Milagro Lacárcel López appear. But the most inclusive face will be that of the also jurist Isidro Grao. He was Carolina Gracia’s opponent as a candidate to occupy the PSOE Oriolano general secretary in 2018. This time he will occupy fifth place. If he retains the plenary seats currently held by the Socialists and even loses one, he could be elected.

Another name, the sixth, that has been gaining stripes in recent times within the Oriolan socialist group is that of Aynara Navarro. With a PhD in Law from the University of Navarra and several postgraduate studies, the lawyer joined Gracia’s ranks, was appointed mayor of Molins and came to the fore in the media following threatening letters she received at her home in August. from last year.

María García, Luis Quesada and Carolina Gracia followed the Assembly from the front row.



Juan Miguel López Moreno continues the list from seventh place. President of the association ‘Atrévete, linked to the LGTBI collective, he has been one of the promoters of the first Pride Day celebrations in the city. Close the ‘top 10’ of the list Marta Sánchez Martí; Digital Marketing specialist Pablo Fayos, who rises from the 18th position he held in 2019 to tenth; and Ana Sánchez Martín, who drops one position compared to the past elections.

The list with which the PSOE presents itself to the next municipal elections, as it did in 2015 and in the last appointment with the polls, has been drawn up in a parity and zipper manner, alternating the sexes in each position of the candidacy. The PSOE thus becomes the first party to close its electoral list. Some elections in which, for now, it is hardly known who will be the rival of the socialists on the part of the PP, the former president of the Association of Moors and Christians, Pepe Vegara.

A list “loaded with illusion”



«We are going with an electoral list full of illusion, of prepared, committed people, who have important initiatives to offer this city and who are going to contribute a lot so that Orihuela has a future project that opens up more opportunities. It is a candidacy to promote the positive change that we have opened in Orihuela”, the mayoress promised the affiliates gathered in the assembly hall of the UMH Campus in Salesas.

In his speech, Gracia stated that “it is a candidacy with its feet on the ground, with people who know the needs of the city, the districts and the coast. People aware of the commitment they acquire and knowing that we are launching into these elections to gain the maximum trust of the residents of Orihuela and with the firm conviction that Orihuela will continue with a government led by a socialist mayor after May 28.

In this sense, the councilor has pointed out that “we have shown that our government generates trust, that our management improves the city, that it creates more opportunities, that it is capable of generating enthusiasm and more activity in the municipality. And very importantly, we have shown that we have a project that has brought fresh air and that we want to share with each and every one of the Oriolanos and Oriolanas.

Gracia has also mentioned the context with which the PSOE of Orihuela faces this new electoral appointment. «We arrived leading the city government, from the mayor’s office and this offers an extraordinary opportunity to demonstrate the good work we are doing. A moment to present a team with experience, and at the same time renewed and with new energy, that continues to reactivate a modern, up-to-date project for Orihuela that responds to people’s expectations for the future”, he insisted.

He also had words of thanks for the team of councilors with whom Gracia has been working since the last elections. «I want to show my affection and my deepest gratitude to those of us who have formed the team of councilors of the city council. Especially for those who are no longer going to be part of the electoral list for the next four years. Thank you for your commitment, for your loyalty, and for all the moments we have lived together. And also, thank you for your generosity », she has expressed emotionally.