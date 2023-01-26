The ticking sound of your turn signals is electronic, but it is copied from a mechanical sound of the past. But where does that worldwide known sound come from? “Volvo broke three hundred dead twigs before it found the most beautiful tone.”

If you want to avoid traffic accidents, it is good to know what the road users around you are planning. That was already the case when we went on the road with horse and cart. Hand signals were then the way to indicate that you would deviate from your lane or stop – a habit that we still see today among riders, cyclists, moped riders and drivers of some old-timers. Flashing lights are mandatory for other road users.

Hands, flags and flashing lights

The British Percy Douglas-Hamilton applied for a patent in 1909 for small, luminous hands that you could attach to either side of your car. Because they were hands, the message was clear to everyone. But the idea didn’t really catch on. Canadian film star and inventor Florence Lawrence developed a mechanical precursor to the turn signal in 1914. You had to press a button to put a flag in the air on your rear bumper. In the 1920s, the few reliable ones appeared trafficators or flippers. They shot out of your car when you pulled a string, which ironically turned out to cause quite a few accidents. See also Hard defeat for Sarah Palin - The current status of the primary elections in the USA



In 1939, the American Buick was the first car brand to install turn signals in cars

In 1925 Edgar Walz Junior patented a slightly more modern light with two arrows and a stop signal. But he too never got his invention sold to car manufacturers. Five years later, Joseph Bell patented the electric flashing light. In 1939, the American Buick was the first car brand to install the turn signals in the cars at the factory. Until the 1950s, all kinds of aids remained sufficient to move safely. Turn signals eventually became mandatory as more family cars hit the road.

Tap-tap

It’s Bell’s flashing light that made a ticking sound for the first time. To make the light blink, Bell used a spring made of two metals. Electricity flowed through the spring, which heated it up. However, the two metals in the spring heat at a different rate. That bent the spring, so that the current briefly reached a light. That movement made a clicking sound. When the metal cooled, the spring snapped back into its original shape and the light went out.

In the 1990s, the springs lost their function. A microchip and electromagnet took over. Still, automakers continued to install the spring to preserve the sound. We had become accustomed to the clicking. What you hear in your car today when you use your turn signals is an electronic sound. It has only one function: to remind the driver that the flasher is on.



In many cars you can control the volume with a button or lever, choose a different sound or even turn off the clicking

New possibilities

The electronic click has the advantage that you can adapt it to your needs or preferences. In many cars you can control the volume with a button or lever, which is useful for the hearing impaired or for those who move in heavy traffic or play loud music. You can also disable the clicking. Anyone who dives into the instruction booklet of his car will in some cases discover that it is also possible to choose a different sound.

Offering the perfect tick to your customers is, of course, also a service provided by the car manufacturer. Moreover, there is a piece of marketing in it. Volvo broke three hundred dead twigs before it found the most beautiful tone. And engineers who go into the woods for this, of course, that makes the news.







