the universe of Dragon Ball Z has maintained its unwavering fascination and attraction over the years, and one of the characters that has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans is the enigmatic android 17. His return in Dragon Ball Super brought with it an even more intriguing mystery: how did this character, created by Dr. Gero, manage to reach such a level of power?

When we first met android 17 in Dragon Ball ZHe was a cold and calculating android. However, his appearance in Dragon Ball Super it presented him as a formidable warrior, capable of rivaling the Saiyans in terms of power. This dramatic change in his strength raised a lingering question among fans: what was the reason behind his impressive evolution?

The answer to this question can be found in one of the most significant moments of dragonball. When the Z Fighters they summoned the dragon Shen Long and requested that the androids 17 and 18 became human, a fundamental limitation was revealed. Although the desire to turn androids into humans was an act of goodwill, Shen Long he explained that it was not possible due to the insurmountable combined strength of both androids.

This detail is crucial to understand the rise of android 17 in Dragon Ball Super. Although he did not become human, the wish reaffirmed the existence of an untapped reserve of power within him. This hidden power gradually revealed itself as android 17 it faced increasingly formidable challenges.

Via: nintenderos