It is very likely that since yesterday you have come across several memes and videos starring Cervezas Cristal, a brand of alcoholic beverages from Chile. This little joke has taken the world by surprise, but Its origin dates back to 2003, and is related to Star Wars. If you're wondering why this advertising campaign has become popular, well, here we tell you.

It all started in 2003, the year in which Channel 13, one of the most famous television networks in Chile, decided to broadcast the original Star Wars trilogy. However, instead of playing commercial breaks, OMD Santiago, an advertising agency, took on the task of integrating Cervezas Cristal brand advertisements directly into the films, which managed to maintain the visual and narrative coherence of the original films. This resulted in moments where, for example, Obi-Wan manages to get a beer from the trunk where he kept Anakin's lightsaber.

The campaign was a complete success, to the point that it was awarded during the Cannes International Advertising Festival. However, as expected, Lucasfilms and George Lucas were unhappy with the way their films were changed. This resulted in a formal complaint to the Chilean Council of Self-Regulation and Advertising Ethics. The creator of Star Wars ended up winning the legal conflict, and the broadcast of these advertisements was prohibited. However, nothing is completely eliminated, and for a few hours we have seen how Cristal Beers have conquered the internet.

A simple search on Twitter not only shows us the original videos broadcast by Channel 13, but also users have taken on the task of taking this joke to unimaginable levels. Now, Cervezas Cristal is part of universes like Sonic, Dune, and more.

The Chilean release of Sonic Adventure DX back in 2003 had some curious oddities – such as in-game advertisements, like this example illustrates. pic.twitter.com/BrQIfiCW0P — Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic News & Community (@sonicstadium) March 5, 2024

Caught the first DUNE on Chilean TV the other night, can't believe they're still at it https://t.co/i5nl05GCcs pic.twitter.com/TomhKMAhfj — Owain Anderson (@owainanderson) March 4, 2024

More than 20 years after its advertising campaign, Cervezas Cristal is enjoying a new level of popularity, not only in Chile, but worldwide. On related topics, Star Wars Jedi 3 It is already in development. Likewise, new details are given about the canceled Star Wars game.

This is a great meme. The way audiences have inserted these beers into key moments in some movies is fun, and it's good to see that everyone is handling this as a big moment for society. The interesting thing would be to see Lucasfilms joining the joke, something that probably won't happen.

