It’s not really new, but it’s a great opportunity to re-watch one of RUF’s coolest cars. This is the RUF Ultimate; a tribute to the terrifyingly fast Yellowbird that danced so deftly around the Nürburgring. Let’s call it the Bluebird then. Because it’s… blue.

This RUF Ultimate is the only one of its kind and the current owner very recently opened the doors for a new series of photos. The Ultimate was first unveiled in 2016 at something called a Geneva Motor Show. The car was boss Alois Ruf’s idea to upgrade the Yellowbird’s philosophy.

The RUF Ultimate weighs 1,200 kilos

This was once a 964-generation Porsche 911, but RUF built a full carbon-kevlar body around it, including an integrated roll cage. The weight would hang around 1,200 kilos. The wheels measure 18 inches and hide a set of carbon-ceramic discs with yellow calipers.

The stopping power is needed. There is a 3.6-litre air-cooled, twin-turbo boxer engine with 590 hp and 720 Nm that sends the power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. RUF records a 0-100 time of less than three seconds and a top speed of 339 km/h. Even for 2022, those are very excellent numbers – and that for a 964.