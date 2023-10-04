With the arrival of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador To the Presidency of the Republic in Mexico, social programs for people who belong to vulnerable groups were constitutionalized.

It is under this context that we will immediately tell you what the the only Pension for Wellbeing delivered by the federal government of Mexico to people between 0 and 64 years of age this 2023.

As we mentioned previously, since the arrival of President López Obrador to the federal government of Mexico, social programs are considered a right supported by the Mexican Constitution.

In this way, both the elderly, people with some type of disability and basic education students receive financial support to cover their needs.

Now, each of the Welfare Pensions that the Mexican government gives to people who belong to vulnerable groups have different requirements to be beneficiaries of them, among which is age.

In this sense, the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly requires that the beneficiaries be 65 years or older, while the Welfare Scholarships require that the beneficiaries be students.

This is the ONLY PENSION that Bienestar gives to people between 0 and 64 years old | Requirements/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

For its part, it is the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities which can be granted to people from 0 to 64 years of ageone of the main requirements being having a permanent disability.

“It seeks to improve the monetary income of people with permanent disabilities and in this way contribute to achieving the effective validity of the rights of girls, boys, adolescents, young people, indigenous and Afro-Mexican people who live with disabilities, in order to eliminate marginalization, discrimination and racism they face,” details the official website of the Mexican government regarding the Welfare Pension for disabled people.

Finally, to have access to the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities The following requirements must be met:

*Birth certificate

*Current Identification Document

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

*Disability certificate issued by a public health institution

*Telephone contact.

