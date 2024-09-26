The American visa It is a highly sought-after document in the world; in fact, it is considered by many to be one of the most difficult to obtain. However, there is a select group of nations that are on the list The Visa Waiver Program (WWP stands for Visa Waiver Program).

This means that citizens belonging to these countries do not need a visa to enter the United States. This Wednesday, September 25, it was learned that There are already 42 nations, of which there is only one Andean country.

This He was the 38th to enter this program in 2014 and it became effective on March 31, 2014. We tell you about it.

Chili It is the Latin American nation that is part of this group and The reason it was given a place on this list was because of international exchange and tourism.according to the official website of the U.S. Embassy in Chile.

“The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) allows nationals of designated participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism and/or business (visa category B) for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa,” details the official website of the U.S. Embassy in Chile.

He added: “The Latin American country was chosen to form part of this list, facilitating international exchange and tourism,” this as a sign of mutual interest in “improving travel safety and expanding economic and cultural ties.”

Among the requirements The goals that had to be met included “the signing of agreements on cooperation for the prevention and combat of serious crimes and the exchange of information for the detection of terrorism, the elimination of the temporary block on stolen and lost passports, the implementation of the electronic passport as of September 2013 and the reduction of the visa rejection rate to less than 3%, which is the range set by the US authorities to be part of the VWP.”

It is important to highlight that Chileans do not need a visa, but they must apply for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA)which lasts two years and allows you to stay in that nation for 90 days.

Which countries do not require a visa for the United States? Updated list for 2024

Qatar joins Israel, which obtained visa-free status in 2023, and Croatia, which did so in 2021. These are the countries that do not require a visa for the United States, as of September 2024:

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Brunei Taste Chili Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Swiss Taiwan United Kingdom.

Visa Waiver

The Visa Waiver allows citizens of countries that have signed a reciprocity agreement to enter the United States for 90 days, for tourism or business, with an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) certificate, without the need to obtain a visa.

